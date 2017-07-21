Memorial being built 10 years after it was announced

The Queensland Miners Memorial will recognise the deaths of people who died in accidents such as the 1972 Box Flat disaster.

MORE than a decade after it was announced, the long-delayed Redbank Miners Memorial will finally be built.

The memorial will feature the names of 509 miners who have died in Queensland mines

It will also have and boulders from across the state's mining regions.

During budget estimates this week, Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the memorial has been made and is waiting for the site near the Ipswich Mwy at Redbank to be ready for installation.

Dr Lynham made the announcement in response to fellow Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller who questioned why the memorial had taken so long.

He said the memorial would be built at the old Redbank Rifle Range, near the Ipswich Mwy.

"That memorial will recognise those who have worked in the industry and those who have lost their lives. It will also serve as a reminder for those driving past," he said.

The artist who created the memorial, Scott Maxwell, said he had been waiting 11 years for the site to be decided and readied.

"It's been more than a decade in the making, but really it's been all systems go in the last few months," he said.

"It's been a long and drawn out process. Resilience and patience were the two key words."

Mr Maxwell described the memorial as an "open air amphitheatre-cum-cathedral" with an altar of painted steel core samples.

It will also feature boulders from Queensland's major mining districts and the names of the 509 people who have died in the state's mines.

"There will be space below them for more names to be added, but the hope is that that area will remain blank forever," he said.

Mr Maxwell has invited community groups and members of the public to be part of a day on August 13 to plant trees at the site.

Mr Maxwell said the memorial would be unveiled at the September 19 Miners Memorial Day service. The service is held every year on the day of Queensland's worst mining disaster - the 1921 Mount Mulligan gas explosion that killed 75 coal miners.

