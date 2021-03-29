Memorabilia to be sold, some items returned to Pisasale

Disgraced former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale with some of the items that will be auctioned off by Ipswich City Council.

CLOSE to 150 pieces of sporting memorabilia owned by Ipswich City Council and valued at more than $53,000 will be auctioned off with the money set to go back to the community.

They are part of a haul of 755 items which the council began collating after the Crime and Corruption Commissions’ investigation in 2018.

Many of the items were believed to have been bought using ratepayer funds by former councillors or donated to the council.

Memorabilia items owned by Ipswich City Council. Signed Alfie Langer boot.

Some items will be returned to disgraced former mayor Paul Pisasale at his request if he can prove he owns them and some of the property is already back in his possession.

Ipswich councillors voted unanimously to engage an auction house to sell the sporting memorabilia off with proceeds to go into a community funding program to be used in the next financial year.

The sporting memorabilia includes a Brisbane Broncos jersey worn by Alfie Langer worth $7000, an autographed Muhammad Ali photo and signed glove worth $2000 and $900 respectively, a set including a cricket bat signed by New South Wales and Queensland players from the first Sheffield Shield game worth $3000, a hat signed by champion racing driver Michael Schumacher worth $900 and a trio of cricket bats signed by Don Bradman each worth more than $1200.

Memorabilia items owned by Ipswich City Council. Greg Norman golf club.

Balls, bats, jerseys and other bits of clothing signed by the Queensland Maroons, the Brisbane Broncos, the Brisbane Roar, the Ipswich Jets and local cricket star Shane Watson are also included in the collection, as are more mundane things like tea sets and plush toys.

Items donated to the council will be reviewed by council officers to determine whether they should be kept in the city’s civic collection.

If not they will either be returned to the donor or binned.

Some items requested back by Pisasale will only be returned if he can prove ownership or they are deemed to have no value.

Ipswich City Council memorabilia. Signed Muhammad Ali picture valued at $2000.

A report to councillors stated “a large amount of other material which was obviously the property of the former mayor has already been returned to his possession”.

The items Pisasale has requested back include a framed QT front page of his head photoshopped onto the body of a boxer as the ‘heavyweight champion of Ipswich’, more than 40 political cartoons drawn by Wil Mitchell, a silver Greek coin, Japanese fans and paintings, a Russian hat, a garden gnome, a gold and silver plate from China, a Royal Doulton tea set, mini Buddhas, a 6L bottle of wine and a painting of himself painted by ‘D Martin’ in 2015.

Some items were returned to former councillor Victor Attwood in August 2019.



Items deemed to be ‘non-valuable’ will also be disposed after the council’s latest decision.

Ipswich City Council memorabilia. Don Bradman bat.

Proceeds from the sale of these items will be made available in a “special community funding program” to be rolled out in the 2021-22 financial year.

“Whatever money has come from here should go back to the community,” Mayor Teresa Harding.

Former Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said the record keeping for the hundreds of items was either very poor or non-existent with little information available on how they were bought and for how much.

The CCC told the council in December it had “no further interest” in the items and could do with them as they wanted.

