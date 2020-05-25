Members return in droves to find course in top condition

BOOMING DRIVE: Ben Ferguson from Walloon tees off on a glorious day at the picturesque Ipswich Golf Club last week.

BOOMING DRIVE: Ben Ferguson from Walloon tees off on a glorious day at the picturesque Ipswich Golf Club last week.

PLAYERS have been enjoying being back on course at the Ipswich Golf Club in recent weeks.

Closed for more than a month from late-March after coronavirus hit with no sign of reopening, the popular Leichhardt venue founded in 1897 lay dormant with not a golfer in sight.

When the government gave golf the green light and other courses in the region opened but Ipswich remained closed, members feared the worst, concerned their favourite 18-hole championship course would shutdown indefinitely and be resigned to history.

Loss of the longstanding local business would not only have been a hit to members, but a telling blow for the Ipswich community as it tries to rebound from the economic crisis caused by coronavirus.

Concerns were alleviated, however, when the course sprung back to life on May 1.

Manager Aaron Muirhead said the response from members since the reopening had been encouraging, with many jumping at the opportunity to get back out in the fresh air, have a hit and escape the pressures of this uncertain period.

“It has been a good result,” he said.

“They’re all happy to be back.”

Muirhead said the course was closed longer than others in the area because the owners had determined that was the most responsible course of action given the unprecedented circumstances.

“The owners wanted to keep members and guests as safe as possible,” he said.

Muirhead said the modern course set among a pristine natural environment offering spectacular views of nearby mountain ranges had benefited significantly from the break from play and was looking an absolute picture.

“The course is in really good condition,” he said.

“It has had a chance to rejuvenate and everyone is enjoying the improved conditions.”

Tee-offs are occurring at seven minute intervals to reduce the number of people gathering and this appears to be functioning seamlessly.

The club has moved to allow groups of four to play together while adhering to social distancing restrictions.

Holes are still filled with a piece of pool noodle to prevent players from having to reach in and risk coronavirus transmission when collecting their ball.

For similar reasons, flags are not to be touched, shots played into bunkers will result in a drop and ball washers have been emptied and are unable to be used, while a one person per kart limit remains in place.

The Pro shop is open from 6.30am to 4pm seven days a week, with only two people allowed inside at any one time.

The clubhouse is not expected to reopen until July 12.

Muirhead encouraged members and guests to head along and have a game.

Bookings are essential.