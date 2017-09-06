Members honoured on memorial wall

THE memory of Quota International Ipswich members who have passed away will be forever remembered with the installation of a new memorial wall.

A wooden memorial wall has been installed at the Quota garden at the entrance way to the Ipswich Hospice.

The plaques were previously placed around the edge of the garden, and were starting to become damaged. So, with grant money, current members bought new plaques to install on a memorial wall, and also planted a number of flowers and trees to complement the garden.

Quota International Ipswich president Lyn Jaenke said the group had always been happy to support Ipswich Hospice.

"We always had the Quota memorial garden here but, over time, it was starting to look a little neglected,” she said.

"So we thought we would upgrade the garden and fix up the plaques, as they used to be on the ground around the bottom.

"We got the wall made, the plaques, the stepping stones and the plants.

"Tivoli Nursery and Plants Plus at Raceview helped us out with the plants, for which we are very grateful.”

Quota Ipswich is a much- loved organisation in Ipswich and is well known for helping those who are in need.

Their group was chartered in September 1960 and currently has 23 members.

If you would like to know more about Quota, log onto www.quotainternational.org.