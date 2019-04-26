Members signing up for Costco in droves ahead of opening

Costco, Ipswich is set to open next week to much fanfare.

Costco, Ipswich is set to open next week to much fanfare.

MEMBERS are signing up for Costco in droves ahead of the Bundamba store's opening next week.

Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone said the membership is growing and its getting busier at the office.

There has been a marked increase in membership sales since the American supermarket giant set their opening date in stone earlier this month.

"People now have a certainty when we open so they are coming in to get ready for opening day," Mr Noone said.

The petrol station, Costco Fuel, has also seen a good response since its early opening three weeks ago.

"The petrol station starting well and we are encouraged by the growth in sales," Mr Noone said.

The warehouse has been touted for about two years now and cost $50 million to construct. When the warehouse opens its doors, it will employ 280 full-time and part-time workers when doors open.

The QT has been invited to a sneak-peek inside the fully operational warehouse next week.

For more information, pick up a copy of the paper on Wednesday, May 1.