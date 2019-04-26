Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Costco, Ipswich is set to open next week to much fanfare.
Costco, Ipswich is set to open next week to much fanfare. Cordell Richardson
Business

Members signing up for Costco in droves ahead of opening

26th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBERS are signing up for Costco in droves ahead of the Bundamba store's opening next week.

Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone said the membership is growing and its getting busier at the office.

There has been a marked increase in membership sales since the American supermarket giant set their opening date in stone earlier this month.

"People now have a certainty when we open so they are coming in to get ready for opening day," Mr Noone said.

The petrol station, Costco Fuel, has also seen a good response since its early opening three weeks ago.

"The petrol station starting well and we are encouraged by the growth in sales," Mr Noone said.

The warehouse has been touted for about two years now and cost $50 million to construct. When the warehouse opens its doors, it will employ 280 full-time and part-time workers when doors open.

The QT has been invited to a sneak-peek inside the fully operational warehouse next week.

For more information, pick up a copy of the paper on Wednesday, May 1.

More Stories

Show More
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: When new Ipswich Coles will open

    premium_icon REVEALED: When new Ipswich Coles will open

    News You will be able to get down, down there sooner than you think

    • 26th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
    Woman crawled from drain to attack motorcyclist

    premium_icon Woman crawled from drain to attack motorcyclist

    Offbeat The motorcyclist was lucky to keep both wheels on the bitumen.

    • 26th Apr 2019 4:51 PM
    Deserving mum wins big bucks on scratchie at Goodna IGA

    premium_icon Deserving mum wins big bucks on scratchie at Goodna IGA

    Offbeat She was shocked when it cashed out as one of the 'big' prizes.

    Mum blames illegal driving on school pick up

    premium_icon Mum blames illegal driving on school pick up

    Crime Mum says she only drove when her child had an 'anxiety attack'.