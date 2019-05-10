‘Charming’ Tinder rapist to be sentenced

Hartland is due to be sentenced by Judge Paul Higham. Picture: Mark Stewart

Melbourne's "Tinder rapist" Glenn Hartland is due to be sentenced today after admitting he forced himself on women he met via the popular dating app.

Hartland, 44, seduced the women online and started intimate relations with them before engaging in forced, non-consensual sex, indecent assault and revenge porn.

The Moonee Ponds man has pleaded guilty to three charges of rape and one of indecent assault over attacks in Melbourne's eastern suburbs between May 2014 and March 2016.

He has also confessed to using a carriage service to harass a woman between February and April 2016, distributing intimate images of one of his victims in May 2016, and two charges of breaching court orders.

He raped his victims in their homes and also committed an indecent assault in the toilet of a St Kilda hotel where Hartland pinned the woman against the wall of a cubicle and ripped off her underwear.

During a previous plea hearing at the County Court of Victoria, one woman spoke of how Hartland would combine "grandiose romantic gestures" and charm with threats of suicide and mood swings in a bid to control his victims.

One woman described him as a "prolific predator" and "master manipulator". Another of his victims has since taken her own life, with her brother previously detailing the "permanent and unforgivable" damage Hartland had inflicted on the woman's family.

The surviving women said the attacks had left them riddled with self-doubt and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hartland's lawyer claimed the rapist was now "appalled by what he's done" and "the penny has finally dropped".

Hartland is due to be sentenced by Judge Paul Higham.

If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732). Alternatively, contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or beyondblue 1300 22 4636.