The 18 seconds that let our invisible enemy back in

Collingwood was the big story of the day. The club's continuing slide from 2021 footballing relevance deepened when the Magpies lost a thriller against Port Adelaide at the MCG on Sunday.

A far bigger story, which goes to Melbourne's fourth lockdown and its emotional toll, lurked unseen in the stands.

Among the 23,415 spectators was an unwelcome guest. Hitched to a fan who sat on the first level of the Great Southern Stand, somewhere between bays M1 and M16, Covid-19 had gone to the game.

Eighty minutes later, across the city at Marvel Stadium, another fan with Covid-19 watched the Essendon-North Melbourne game. This fan unwittingly exposed people on the third level of the stadium, as well as the first.

We now know that the virus had raged all over town by this time. Pins would blot a map of its travels, from Bayswater in the east to Epping in the north and Mordialloc in the south.

The invisible enemy hit a Bendigo bar and visited the Murray River. It partied until 4am on Sunday in Chapel St, went to the gym, made the obligatory Maccas and Bunnings stops, and did some shopping at Melbourne's third biggest centre.

On Wednesday, the virus was thought to have frequented about 50 exposure sites. By Thursday, as Melbourne bemoaned, dreaded and feared another lockdown, the number of known destinations had risen to 75 across 35 suburbs

This version of Covid-19, an Indian variant known as B. 1.617, is hungrier for new hosts than its predecessors, we're told. It has sidled up to more than 10,000 Victorians.

This Covid-19 has sentenced at least one victim to life support. It can announce its intent within a day, as opposed to the usual five or six. The compounding complication? It got a week's leave pass before anyone knew it was here.

It's historically easy to blame this or that failing of the system for Covid-19 outbreaks in Melbourne. We have suffered more than the rest of the country, and the reasons why fall into a coverall label of bungling officialdom.

This time, blame is trickier to assign. We can cite this state's uniquely disorganised QR code system, patrons' unwillingness to electronically record visits and complacency about getting vaccinated.

Yet genomic testing suggests that this variant slipped under cover of room service in hotel quarantine in Adelaide, a 726km drive to the west of Melbourne.

The Playford Hotel calls itself a "rich tapestry of South Australian's food, wine and artistry". It is also ground zero in a chain of misjudgements, oversights, omissions and unluckiness ahead.

Playford Hotel in Adelaide where it’s believe the latest outbreak originated. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

A man in his 30s returned from India, via the Maldives and Singapore, to quarantine at the Adelaide CBD hotel.

He was roomed next to a confirmed Covid case. It is suspected that the man collected a meal from the door soon after the infected person next door collected theirs.

A SA Health report has speculated on the moment that triggered the subsequent lockdown of a city of five million people an eight-hour drive away. Covid-19 probably jumped from one guest to the next because of the "close timing of doors opening and closing between adjacent rooms".

Had lessons gone unlearnt of earlier airborne virus spreads from room to room in Melbourne quarantine hotels?

The man finished quarantine and returned to Melbourne, and his home in Wollert in the north, on May 4. He had returned four negative tests.

He showed symptoms on May 8, but waited two days to be tested, an unfortunate lag that may have amplified the outbreak ahead.

His known travels included a supermarket in Epping North, which was incorrectly identified by Victoria's health department as Epping.

He caught trains on the Craigieburn line on May 7 alongside football fans of the Richmond-Geelong night game at the MCG.

Melbourne is all too familiar with lockdowns. Bourke Street. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

When his case was announced, Melbourne waited for more. Nothing happened for almost two weeks. No new cases emerged. Three people living in the man's home tested negative.

But growing hopes were squashed on Monday this week when four people from three households within the Whittlesea local council area tested positive. They were aged from three or four to their 70s.

A significant question was whether their cases were related to the man from Adelaide. Chatter turned to a so-called "missing link".

A possible answer presented the next day. A man in his 60s, who had a business meeting with one of the four from Whittlesea on May 18, tested positive.

The older man might be the link to Adelaide, given he had developed symptoms seven days before he got tested. His apparent reluctance to get tested resonates as a possible sliding doors moment for an entire city.

Yet investigations of a direct connection between the man in his 60s, and the Wollert man home from Adelaide, have so far found no proximity between the pair.

It seems plausible, even likely, that other unidentified cases roamed the city before the threat was recognised.

Four family members of the man in his 60s tested positive, taking the case numbers to nine on Tuesday. The government introduced face mask directives and limits on gatherings. On Wednesday, six new cases pushed the cluster to 15. On Thursday, with 11 more cases, the number stood at 26 - and rising.

One person’s apparent reluctance to get tested resonates as a possible sliding doors moment for an entire city. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Melbourne's Rising festival was supposed to begin on Wednesday night. Promoters nodded to the new moon as a kind of celebration in recovery.

As dusk dropped, haunting strains from speakers rose over the Yarra and seeped into the city beyond. Yet few people were around to hear it.

Melbourne was already braced for another lockdown. Requisite scenes had already aired of panic-buying in the suburbs. The mind rewound to last year, the lonely deaths and unmade goodbyes. Thoughts turned to friends and their terminally ill father. Would they be allowed to be there at the end?

Rising Festival at Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Picture: Tim Carrafa

The next morning, talkback radio was cluttered with callers. If people accepted a lockdown as imminent, they were also unsure how to cope.

Acting Premier James Merlino joined in the blame game, nominating slow vaccination rates. He invoked the familiar failings of hotel quarantine, but credited contact tracers for swiftly identifying the first, second and third rings of infected cases.

On removing his black mask, Merlino asked - in borrowing from the man he was filling in for - whether the assembled media was "right to go".

Many Melburnians felt unprepared to revisit the privations they had tried to forget. But there was no choice. Lockdown 4.0 was about to begin.

