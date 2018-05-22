Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Melbourne woman bought the tickets as an anniversary present.
The Melbourne woman bought the tickets as an anniversary present.
Money

Woman wins $4.8m lotto twice

by Frank Chung
22nd May 2018 12:34 PM

A MELBOURNE woman will receive $40,000 every month for the next 20 years after buying two winning lotto tickets using the same "special" numbers.

It was the first time The Lott's Set for Life draw had two first prize winners, and the woman from Langwarrin in Melbourne - who wished to remain anonymous - held both winning entries for a total prize of $9.6 million.

She told a lotteries official she bought the two tickets, one for her and her husband, to celebrate their recent wedding anniversary. "That is just unbelievable," she said, according to The Lott.

"You're really serious? Is this a joke? It's just incredible. It was our wedding anniversary and I thought I'd just buy our special numbers on our Set for Life tickets and we'll give it a go. I'll have to take a moment but I just can't believe it. It's a fantastic wedding anniversary.

"We don't really do much for our wedding anniversary these days so I thought why not buy some Set for Life tickets and that could be our present. We use marked numbers that include the dates of our wedding anniversary and kids birthdays - special dates that's what they are.

"We haven't really had a chance to celebrate as we've had a bit going on financially and family things so we haven't had a chance to do anything - we just had dinner at home with the kids."

The woman said she would use the money to set her family up for the future. "We'll be able to pay off a few debts and our car is on the way out to be honest," she said.

"We had been planning to save for that over the next two years but we can think about getting one now. We'll be planning a holiday. Ever since we got married it's been our dream to go to Port Douglas. We've never been able to but that's something we can certainly look at doing in the future."

To win the first prize in Set for Life, players must correctly choose the eight winning numbers drawn from 37. Smaller divisional prizes can be won by selecting a combination of the eight winning numbers and two bonus numbers.

It comes after a Bondi man picked up $2.5 million after winning the lotto twice in one week.

editors picks finance lotto money offbeat

Top Stories

    'She was tracking me': Fearful man's explanation for rampage

    premium_icon 'She was tracking me': Fearful man's explanation for rampage

    Crime FEARFUL a woman was "tracking him through his mobile phone", a pensioner went on a destructive rampage.

    Council operation catches 520 non-compliant dogs

    premium_icon Council operation catches 520 non-compliant dogs

    Council News Ipswich City Council officers targeted 4000 properties

    • 22nd May 2018 1:26 PM
    More rubbish banned from recycling bins under new strategy

    More rubbish banned from recycling bins under new strategy

    Environment Families not allowed to put specific kinds of plastic in yellow bin

    Scammer fails to pass the buck

    Scammer fails to pass the buck

    News Police are urging business owners to be alert to counterfeit money.

    Local Partners