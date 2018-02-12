Menu
Surgeon ‘fatally punched after cigarette warning’

Friends and work colleagues gather at the memorial service for Melbourne surgeon Patrick Pritzwald-Stegman. Picture: Joe Castro/AAP
by Melissa Iaria

A MELBOURNE surgeon was punched unconscious, cracking his head on a tiled hospital floor, after telling a man he should not be smoking outside the building, a court was told.

Joseph Esmaili, 22, is facing the first day of his committal hearing, charged with the manslaughter of Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann near the entrance of Box Hill Hospital on May 30.

Prosecutor Mark Gibson SC said Esmaili became angry and punched the surgeon in the face, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the tiled floor after Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann told him the area where he was smoking outside the hospital was a non-smoking area.

The Box Hill Hospital surgeon died almost a month after he was allegedly punched. He left behind twin girls.

More to come.

