Melbourne residents have reported hitting the road to get out of Victoria ahead of an anticipated lockdown on Thursday. Picture: Wayne Taylor
News

Melbourne residents flee likely lockdown

by Frances Vinall
27th May 2021 8:38 AM | Updated: 9:13 AM

Residents report fleeing Melbourne on Thursday morning with fears the city is about to go into its fourth lockdown since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

There were 15 infections linked to an outbreak in Melbourne’s north on Wednesday, with Acting Premier James Merlino warning further action may be taken if Thursday’s numbers aren’t good news.

Callers to 3AW on Thursday morning said they were hitting the road to get out of the state as the city braces for a possible lockdown.

“I’m heading off to Sydney now, in the car,” one caller said. “I’m going straight right through, no stops. I just want to get to Sydney.

Melbourne’s streets will look like this again if another lockdown is introduced. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
“Yesterday morning I left Melbourne at 3 o’clock – there were so many cars loaded, getting to Sydney,” a second said.

“I know a couple who took off yesterday in a caravan – they were meant to go in a few months,” another said.

“My brother was planning a trip to WA, driving, he was meant to leave this morning but he left yesterday morning instead,” another caller said.

A poll asking if listeners believed the state was about to go into lockdown returned an overwhelming “yes” result.

“Those who have already gotten into their cars have anticipated that result,” host Russel Howcroft said.

Victoria is preparing for a likely lockdown announcement on Thursday, with more than 70 exposure sites now listed connected to a new outbreak.

Originally published as Melbourne residents flee likely lockdown

