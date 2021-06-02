Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Melbourne Assessment Prison is reportedly in lockdown. Picture: Ian Currie
The Melbourne Assessment Prison is reportedly in lockdown. Picture: Ian Currie
News

Melbourne prison in lockdown

by Rhiannon Tuffield
2nd Jun 2021 10:25 AM | Updated: 10:42 AM

A Melbourne prison has reportedly been plunged into lockdown amid fears of a Covid spread inside.

Reports suggest hundreds of prisoners have been forced inside cells at the Melbourne Assessment Prison after a staff member visited the Spencer St Coles, which is a tier 1 exposure site.

The high security corrections facility is located just metres from Coles.

The senior prison officer worked at the prison on Tuesday and has been ordered to get tested, with other prison workers also receiving tests.

It comes as authorities this week warned that the virus could be transmitted in “fleeting” moments, such as walking past an infected person.

The state recorded six new infections on Wednesday, with a lockdown extension in talks.

It brings the state’s active cases to 67 after more than 51,000 people were tested for the virus on Tuesday.

Visits to prisons have been suspended until further notice while the Covid-19 situation is assessed and will resume when it is safe to do so.

According to Corrections Victoria, prisoners may be temporarily restricted to their cells for short periods as a precautionary measure to further reduce the risk of Covid-19 impacting the system.

There are no active Covid-19 cases in the Victorian prison system.

More to come

Originally published as Melbourne prison in lockdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police probe under way after home goes up in flames

        Premium Content Police probe under way after home goes up in flames

        News Firefighters say about one third of a two-storey home was on fire when they arrived in the early hours of Wednesday morning

        Where new schools are being planned in Ipswich

        Premium Content Where new schools are being planned in Ipswich

        Education Education Minister Grace Grace says she is confident the state government will be...

        AT RISK: Why Ipswich homes are more prone to fires

        Premium Content AT RISK: Why Ipswich homes are more prone to fires

        News New data reveals how Ipswich compares to other cities for accidental house fires

        ‘They quit after two hours’: Urgent need for 1000-plus workers

        Premium Content ‘They quit after two hours’: Urgent need for 1000-plus...

        News Less than 45 minutes from one of Queensland‘s unemployment hot spots and an hour...