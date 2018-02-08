Mum shamed over school lunch box snack

The humble Australian lamington put one mum in hot water with her child’s school.

A MELBOURNE mother is furious after a school shamed her for including a lamington in her child's lunch box.

Speaking to Seven News, the mum claimed her child wasn't able to finish her lunch because the school said one of the snacks didn't comply with the school's nutrition standards.

The note was sent home with the uneaten lamington.

The note, which was sent home with the child along with the uneaten lamington, asked that the slice would not be included in future.

Parents took to social media following the report, saying food policing had got out of control at some schools.

"Nothing wrong with a lamington, probably has less calories than a banana," one person wrote.

"We are becoming as stupid as the US," another added.

"No longer the lucky country but the idiot country."

The lamington contained 40 calories, according to the mum.

Earlier this month, a mum-of-eight who baked her own slice and sent it to a South Australian kindy with her seventh child, was stunned to receive a note from her child's teacher telling her to stop sending it in, reports Kidspot.

She had packed her three-year-old a chocolate slice and the teacher wanted her to re-evaluate her food options.

The note sent home with the mum had a sad face and read, "Your child has, 'chocolate slice' (which was written), from the Red Food category today. Please choose healthier options for Kindy."

The note said to include healthier snacks in the future.

A popular guideline for healthy choices at schools is the traffic light system, which categorises foods and drinks according to their nutritional value and is used in many school canteens. Green being the best, and red food - which includes cakes, confectionery, fats and soft drink - not being recommended.

At this pre-school the guidelines are also followed in the classroom, with the mum told to stop sending her "red food" chocolate slice.

Most schools have food policies to cater for children with allergies and to teach students about a healthy lifestyle with nutritious canteen options, nut-free zones, and nude-food lunch boxes.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, one in four kids aged two to 17 were overweight or obese in 2014 - 2015.