A man is facing animal cruelty charges against native Australian lizards including shinglebacks and blue-tongues.

A Melbourne man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly hurting native Australian lizards and illegally importing the reptiles across state borders.

Sai Kit Cheng is facing dozens of charges including animal cruelty and illegally possessing the lizards between June and October 2018.

He allegedly illegally possessed, disposed of and caused "unreasonable pain or suffering" to more than a dozen lizards including shinglebacks, Western blue-tongued lizards and eastern blue-tongue lizards.

The 34-year-old is also accused of illegally importing four eastern blue-tongued lizards from NSW to Victoria in October 2018.

He is also accused of dealing with proceeds worth almost $500,000 in March 2019.

In total he is facing 26 charges that span Melbourne suburbs including Narre Warren, Lynbrook, Pakenham, Hallam and Hampton Park.

Mr Cheng did not appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in person on Wednesday but will appear for a committal hearing in October.

His lawyer Damian Sheales told the court the "lawfulness" around the searches would be central to the case.

Originally published as Melbourne man accused of lizard cruelty