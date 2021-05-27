Melbourne lockdown all but inevitable as cases climb

Melbourne will almost certainly be plunged into its fourth lockdown, senior government sources have confirmed.

The state government held talks late into the night about a five-day "circuit breaker", which could be extended if significant numbers of cases not directly linked to the existing cluster emerged.

A cabinet meeting Thursday morning will determine the length of the lockdown, but it now appears unavoidable.

Discussions on Thursday morning will centre around whether or not the lockdown has to exceed five days.

But a longer lockdown is currently the most likely option.

Health authorities have been left alarmed at speed at which case numbers are rising and fear Melbourne could follow international cities who went from no cases to significant outbreaks.

A press conference will be held later Thursday morning.

Melbourne CBD’s was subdued in the wake of the rising cases. Picture: David Caird

ANOTHER MACCA'S ADDED TO EXPOSURE LIST

Victoria's list of hot spots has swelled to 80 exposure sites, with eight new tier one exposure sites identified by the Department of Health late on Wednesday night.

Any visitors to tier one sites must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Anyone who visited Bayswater North McDonald's on May 21 between 11pm and 12am must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Visitors to Burwood Teppanyaki House on May 22 between 7.30pm and 9.40pm must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Carnegie Bicycle Superstore on Dandenong Road on May 23 between 3.33pm and 4pm has been identified as an exposure site meaning visitors must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Anyone who visited Degani cafe at Westfield Plenty Valley in Mill Park on May 26 between 11.30am and 2pm must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Visitors to the Sporting Globe Mordialloc in Mordialloc on May 23 between 6.17pm and 9.45pm must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Anyone who visited Melbourne Swordcraft at Ransford Oval in Parkville on May 21 between 5.45pm and 10.30m must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Nordie Cafe in Red Hill on May 22 between 9.09am and 9.34am has been identified as an exposure site meaning visitors must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Visitors to Insportz Knox in Wantirna South on May 20 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

It comes as thousands more footy fans potentially exposed to Covid-19 were forced into isolation and the number of exposure sites continues to grow.

Department of Health sources said there were fears ­contact-tracing teams would be unable to cope with the jump in demand.

But senior health sources revealed that several options, including harsher ­restrictions, were also being considered as an alternative to a lockdown.

Acting Premier James Merlino said on Wednesday: "I want to be upfront with everyone … I cannot rule out taking some further action."

It is believed the whereabouts of cases - rather than the number of cases - could be the trigger for any potential shutdown.

People lined up at Epping in the rain to get tested for COVID-19. Picture: David Crosling

Victoria reported 10 new local cases on Tuesday, all ­connected to the City of Whittlesea outbreak. Those were a man in his 60s, a man in his 50s, two men in their 20s, two women in their 60s, two women in their 30s, and two women in their 20s.

Five of those are workplace contacts of Case 9, who is a family member of Case 5, the man thought to be the source of the outbreak. They all work at Stratton Finance in Port Melbourne.

At least one of the workers attended Prahran bar Three Monkeys from 9pm on Saturday, before moving to the nearby Somewhere bar at 10.30pm and finishing the night at Circus Bar in South Yarra where they partied until 4.15am the next morning.

One of the workplace contacts also went to the Collingwood-Port Adelaide clash at the MCG on Sunday, while ­another positive case watched Essendon defeat North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on the same day.

Anyone at that game at Marvel who sat on level 1 between aisles 5 and 28, or level 3 in between aisles 6 and 29, must get tested and stay isolated until they have received a negative result.

A ticketing industry source said it could mean up to 15,000 fans need to get tested.

Essendon and Carlton headed out of Melbourne on Wednesday as the AFL put all clubs on a "war footing" to ­salvage its round 11 fixture and the season.

As of Wednesday morning, the Department of Health had identified at least 251 primary close contacts related to 65 exposure sites. 140 negative results had been returned. More than 100 of all contacts were linked to the Stratton Finance exposure site.

Authorities took comfort that each case was linked, however held serious concerns over the number and type of exposure sites.

"It's fair to say the next 24 hours are going to be particularly critical," Mr Merlino said.

"If everyone who is linked to an exposure site follows the advice of our public health experts, and if we keep following the chain of transmission, then we can run this down."

Mr Merlino said that authorities were "very concerned by the number and by the kind of exposure sites".

He refused to detail what would trigger another lockdown, despite persistent calls in parliament from the opposition to guarantee that regional Victoria would be spared a lockdown.

Acting Premier, James Merlino said he “cannot rule out taking some further action.”

"What we will do is follow the advice of our public health experts … what we won't do is listen to any advice, any commentary, from those opposite because … if we followed that advice, we would still be in lockdown," Mr Merlino said during a heated sitting.

Chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton said newly reinstated restrictions would be constantly reviewed, despite the ink barely drying on rules that returned from 6pm Tuesday. Private home gatherings have been reduced to five visitors a day and public gatherings slashed to 30 people.

"We review everything every day … the next 24 hours will tell us if we have more primary contacts," he said on Wednesday, also raising ­concern about the 60-plus exposure sites.

"The fact that there have exposures over a number of days that go back in time is a concern," he said.

The AFL hadn't made a commitment to crowd numbers for the weekend's matches on Wednesday night, but a league spokesman confirmed an announcement would be made on Thursday.

Marvel Stadium was on Wednesday afternoon named as an exposure site.

Senior government sources said no directive had been given to schools to plan for the scenario and said any move would have been self-initiated.

But staff at several primary and secondary schools were on Wednesday preparing for any order to quit classrooms.

Exposure sites emerged right across the state, including as far as Bendigo and Cohuna, with two close contacts also ­located in NSW.

They had been at Highpoint shopping centre but had ­returned negative tests, NSW health officials reported.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien said the government needed to get on top of the outbreak quickly.

"Victorians are on edge. We are nervous. We've seen this movie before, we know how it ends. We want a different ending this time," he said.

"We do not want to see us go back into lockdown. It's the last thing we can afford to have," he said.

"Victorians have worked so hard for our recovery. We've sacrificed so much. We don't want to see our recovery put at risk because of mistakes being made.

"The government needs to get on top of this and get on top of it very quickly."

A quiet Melbourne CBD at lunchtime on Wednesday as workers stayed home. Picture: David Caird

QR CODE SYSTEM STRUGGLES AGAIN

Cracks are again emerging in Victoria's contact-tracing system. with venues now listed as exposure sites failing to check revellers in and ­delays in notifying businesses visited by a confirmed case.

The Herald Sun believes that at least one group was ushered into Chapel St's popular Somewhere bar without checking in via QR code on Saturday night - at a similar time to when a positive case was there.

The group could not be contact-traced after the bar was listed as a Tier 1 exposure site, but spotted a warning on the venue's website.

Another reveller who hit the strip said they had not been asked to sign in at one venue.

Sources close to the state government conceded they were not surprised, despite new fines for businesses that fail to register customers.

Authorities have attempted to crack down on QR code compliance, with new fines for businesses flouting the rules, after contact tracers were left scrambling to track people connected to the foundation Wollert ­infection this month.

In another blunder, at least one venue was trading unaware that it had been named as an exposure site because it had not been notified directly by officials.

It’s believed at least one group was ushered into Chapel St’s popular Somewhere bar without checking in via QR code. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Some footy fans who had not been to the MCG in weeks were told to isolate and get tested after being wrongly identified as attending last ­Sunday's Collingwood-Port ­Adelaide match.

Kristina Karan, 23, woke up on Wednesday morning to a text from the Department of Health Victoria, incorrectly claiming that she had been in attendance and was a Tier 3 contact.

"When I saw that text I thought, 'What the hell?' It was crazy," she said.

"I wasn't even near the MCG on Sunday. I was in Taylors Lakes and Keilor East for a friend's wedding.

"I haven't been to the MCG or signed in [via their QR code] in at least a couple of months. There has obviously been a massive glitch in the system."

When asked about the problem, Mr Merlino said it was likely that incorrect mobile numbers were to blame.

"We're talking about tens of thousands of people," he said.

"It will be a few where an ­incorrect mobile was put through the system and those individuals are getting a call.

"But our contact-tracing team will work through that.

"If a mobile phone is (linked) to a person who did not go to the game or indeed people who pass on their tickets elsewhere, contact tracers will follow that down. The AFL, the Melbourne Cricket Club and other stadium managers have been very well prepared for this eventuality."

Three Monkeys bar posted about a positive case visiting their venue before it was made public by the Department of Health. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Port Melbourne's Port Park Cafe was still trading on Wednesday morning, hours after being listed as an exposure site, as it had not been told directly.

"We were going about our day-to-day and then get a text from one of my customers saying we're an exposure site," worker Charlie Nassar told Seven News.

"We tried all morning to get through to somebody to find out what I actually need to be doing - so we just closed up."

Three Monkeys Bar, also in Prahran, posted about a positive case visiting their venue before it was made public by the Department of Health.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien said it was unacceptable that some Victorians were finding out about infections from businesses before they went on the exposure site list.

"Why is the government taking so long to get this information to the public?" he said.

"We know there's been mistakes made in the past and to some extent Victorians have been forgiving for that. But they're not going to forgive if the lessons aren't learnt."

Epidemiologist Professor Adrian Esterman said venues not diligently accounting for every patron were stalling ­efforts to contain an outbreak that is "getting out of control quite rapidly".

"It is simply not acceptable for people not to be signing into these venues," he said.

Originally published as Melbourne lockdown all but inevitable