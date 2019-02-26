Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rekindling (left) edged out Johannes Vermeer to win the 2017 Melbourne Cup. Picture: Getty Images
Rekindling (left) edged out Johannes Vermeer to win the 2017 Melbourne Cup. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Williams wheels out big guns for Cup

by Leo Schlink
26th Feb 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH Johannes Vermeer poised to end a 15-month absence in Saturday's Group 2 Blamey Stakes at Flemington, owner Lloyd Williams is contemplating a multi-pronged Australian Cup onslaught.

Johannes Vermeer is one of five Australian Cup nominations for Macedon Lodge on March 9, but the Melbourne Cup runner-up is likely to be spelled before a spring campaign after the Blamey.

Williams has confirmed plans to target the $1.5 million Group 1 Australian Cup (2000m) with Melbourne Cup winners Rekindling (2017) and Almandin (2016).

Rekindling has not started since his Cup triumph after suffering a setback last season.

Almandin resumes after finishing eight in the Sydney Cup last April.

Dual Sandown Classic winner The Taj Mahal is also expected to contest the Australian Cup after his first-up eighth behind Avilius in the Group 2 Peter Young Stakes at Caulfield.

Midterm is also among Macedon Lodge's nominations.

Williams last won the Australian Cup with stable favourite Zipping in 2010.

The most successful owner in Melbourne Cup history with six victories, Williams prefers to give his stayers light autumn campaigns with a focus on spring glories.

Avilius heads Ladbrokes' Australian Cup markets at $2.20 ahead of Night's Watch ($7.50) with Material Man ($11) on the next line of betting ahead of Ace High and Stars Of Carrum $13).

Rekindling is at $16, with Almandin at $23.

FormGuide

More Stories

almandin australian cup horse racing horses lloyd williams melbourne cup rekindling

Top Stories

    Problem dog pioneering the way police search for lost people

    premium_icon Problem dog pioneering the way police search for lost people

    News This short haired border collie could change protocols for locating missing people in the wilderness.

    • 26th Feb 2019 2:53 PM
    Charges 'possible' after woman impaled on Warrego Highway

    premium_icon Charges 'possible' after woman impaled on Warrego Highway

    News Appeal for dashcam as woman remains in Brisbane hospital

    Teen tied to chair in terrifying ordeal

    premium_icon Teen tied to chair in terrifying ordeal

    Crime He had previous convictions for violent acts against women

    Backyard temple aims to bring inner peace and happiness

    premium_icon Backyard temple aims to bring inner peace and happiness

    News The God Shiva Temple is a space to meditate and gain inner peace