Melbourne Cup winner heading to Ipswich course

David Lems
| 14th Jun 2017 12:36 PM Updated: 2:12 PM
Jockey Corey Brown riding Polarisation to victory.
Jockey Corey Brown riding Polarisation to victory. Simon Bullard

FORMER Melbourne Cup winning jockey Corey Brown is among the big name hoops bound for Bundamba for Saturday's massive nine-race program.

Brown has a series of rides on the day including aboard Sort After in the $180,000 Ipswich Cup at 3.17pm and Federal in the $176,500 Eye Liner Stakes (3.57pm).

Brown, who won the 2009 Melbourne Cup on Shocking, is currently based in Singapore.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching was thrilled to see Brown engaged to race after confirming Saturday's program had been boosted to nine races following 154 acceptances.

"To have him riding the Gai Waterhouse runner is outstanding news for Ipswich,'' Kitching said.

"Gai has won two Ipswich Cups in 1993 with Beachside and 2008 on Bianca so a third would put her up alongside her father the late and great TJ Smith who won three Ipswich Cups as a trainer.''

Federal is a five-year-old gelding from the world renowned Godolphin stable.

Last year's Ipswich Cup and Eye Liner Stakes winning jockey Damian Brown is not engaged for the Ipswich Cup but has a ride on Snippets Land in the Eye Liner Stakes.

Ipswich Jockey Premiership leader Jim Byrne has been secured to ride Paragon in the Cup and Perfect Dare in the Eye Liner Stakes.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  2017 ipswich cup corey brown eye liner stakes ipswich cup ipswich turf club

