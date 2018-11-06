Menu
Rachael Finch wears a bold dress from Elliatt and a headpiece by Lady of Leisure Millinery.
Fashion & Beauty

Celebs in early glam for Melbourne Cup

by Simone Mitchell, Vanessa Brown and Rebecca Sullivan
6th Nov 2018 8:35 AM

THE big race isn't until 3pm, but some of our celebs have already started their glam process for Melbourne Cup.

Channel 7 presenters Rachel Finch, Edwina Bartholomew and Sam Armytage have been up at the crack of dawn to be on live television.

Bartholomew is wearing a beautiful crown by Aussie brand Ezara/J.

Edwina Bartholomew from Channel 7’s Sunrise gives a sneak peak of her crown for Melbourne Cup day.
Her colleague Samantha Armytage is wearing a cute flower crown by accessories brand Polka Co. They will have to be careful not to ruin their look with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted to lash Melbourne.

The racecourse has already copped a soaking and the Bureau of Meteorology said the wet weather was set to continue.

 

Fellow Seven presenter Rachael Finch is wearing a bright red dress by Australian designer Elliatt and a headpiece by Lady of Leisure Millinery.

Rachael Finch wears a bold dress from Elliatt and a headpiece by Lady of Leisure Millinery.
Myer ambassador Elyse Knowles has already had her hair and makeup done, but we're yet to see her full outfit.

Racing royalty Kate Waterhouse looks super cute in a green floral Miu Miu outfit and a cream bow by Nerida Winter.

 

 

