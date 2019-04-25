Holi-Dees: Time off for under-fire players

Forlorn Melbourne players will be given time away from the club. Picture: AAP

Melbourne players will be given four days of leave to "freshen up" after the deflated Demons slumped to their worst start to a season in five years.

Coach Simon Goodwin last night promised "the scoring would come" as the 1-5 Dees booted their lowest score in 62 games in a 43-point Anzac eve loss to Richmond.

But Goodwin declared the performance was a step forward, giving ticks to several of the radical moves made to try and inspire a resurgence.

Struggling spearhead Tom McDonald played at full-back, onballer Angus Brayshaw was shifted to a wing, while halfback Michael Hibberd tagged Dustin Martin - with all three players earning a tick from Goodwin.

McDonald will eventually return to attack although Goodwin said he could remain in defence for the Round 7 clash against Hawthorn.

Co-captain Jack Viney will be assessed for both concussion symptoms and shoulder problems after a brutal bump from Tigers teenager Sydney Stack.

High-priced recruit Steven May (groin) is "symptom-free" but Goodwin warned he was another five weeks away after a frustrating start to his second club.

"We'll give them (four days) off to mentally and physically recover and then bring them in next week and have a normal week heading into another important game for us," Goodwin said.

"It's really about rest and recovery. Get some time away from the game - mentally freshen up, physically freshen up but come to work Monday ready to go.

"Because we've still got plenty of work to do."

Goodwin praised his defence for "absorbing" 71 inside 50s and was pleased his team made it an "arm wrestle" for three quarters,

"When you're in the position we were in you start to look for some signs that we're moving forward again," Goodwin said.

"And there were some signs that we're heading in the right direction in some areas.

"We changed a lot. The scoring will come, I'm confident of that. As our fundamentals improve with ball in hand and our connection will come.

"We're disappointed, there's no question about that, but where's the scoring gone? It'll come."

Goodwin conceded young key forward Sam Weideman wasn't "in super form" after another goalless night and that playing finals was "irrelevant" right now.

"At 1-5 we're looking at how we can improve as a club and as a team," he said.