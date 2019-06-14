Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.
The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.
Business

Melbourne cafe workers back paid $25k

14th Jun 2019 11:53 AM

MORE than two dozen workers at inner Melbourne cafes have been back paid almost $25,000 following inspections by workplace inspectors.

Cafe Touchwood Pty Ltd, trading as Cafe Touchwood in Richmond, and Cafecino Enterprise Pty Ltd, trading as A Minor Place cafe in Brunswick, were found to have paid 26 workers unlawfully low rates.

The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.

Fair Work Inspectors found the companies each paid unlawfully low flat rates between January and April last year, with part-time employees at each cafe receiving about $20 per hour, and Cafe Touchwood casual employees receiving between $17 and $22 per hour.

Cindy Huynh, a director of both companies, and her husband, Duy Phuong Dang, a manager and shareholder of the Brunswick cafe, have signed up to court-enforceable undertakings and will be under scrutiny for three years.

More Stories

editors picks fair work pay theft underpayment

Top Stories

    Rates up, levies down: Lockyer council hands down its budget

    premium_icon Rates up, levies down: Lockyer council hands down its budget

    Council News Two thirds of Lockyer Valley ratepayers will receive a rate increase of just $1-a-week, and some will even see a decrease in their rates.

    • 14th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
    Veteran first amputee to conquer Australia's toughest race

    premium_icon Veteran first amputee to conquer Australia's toughest race

    News It is hailed as the most difficult race in the country

    • 14th Jun 2019 11:59 AM
    Ipswich newlyweds back for crucial doubleheader

    premium_icon Ipswich newlyweds back for crucial doubleheader

    Basketball Popular couple playing as QBL blueprint shared

    • 14th Jun 2019 11:55 AM