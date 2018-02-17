Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Newborn tips scales at 6.3kg

Maoama Ala is Sunshine Hospital’s biggest baby ever, weighing 6.3kg. Picture: David Caird.
Maoama Ala is Sunshine Hospital’s biggest baby ever, weighing 6.3kg. Picture: David Caird.
by Lucie van den Berg

HE is perhaps one of the biggest bundles of joy in the country.

Weighing in at whopping 6.3kg, Maoama Ala was born almost twice as big as the average Australian baby.

His parents couldn't wrap newborn nappies around him or squeeze him into the clothes they had packed when he was born on Tuesday.

The Melbourne boy was born via caesarean section at 39 weeks after doctors became concerned about his size.

"They did scans and said he was a big baby, so they booked me in for a caesarean, but at the time they thought he was about 4kg," his mother Teuaililo Ala said.

"When he came out I was very surprised."

Moama weighed 6320 grams and was 60cm long. The average Australian baby tips the scales at 3.3kg.

Mum Teuaililo Ala holds baby boy Maoama born at a weight of 6.32kg. Picture: David Caird.
Mum Teuaililo Ala holds baby boy Maoama born at a weight of 6.32kg. Picture: David Caird.

Named after his father, the healthy boy has set a record at Sunshine Hospital as the largest baby ever born, beating the previous record by 90g.

He is the fourth child for the couple, who are originally from Samoa, but lived in New Zealand for many years before moving to Australia.

Maoama Ala was born at 6.32kg, almost twice the size of Leon Plaschke (3.54kg). Picture: David Caird
Maoama Ala was born at 6.32kg, almost twice the size of Leon Plaschke (3.54kg). Picture: David Caird

His siblings, nine year old twins and a six year old, only weighed between 3-4.5kgs.

"The other children are really looking forward to having a baby in the house again," Mrs Ala said.

"They are so excited they are talking about taking turns staying home from school to look after him."

As for Maoama, he's largely oblivious to his grand entrance to the world, blissfully sleeping and feeding his way first few days of life.

Related Items

Topics:  baby childbirth newborn parenting

News Corp Australia
Lake's water quality a worry after 20 fish found "belly up"

Lake's water quality a worry after 20 fish found "belly up"

Concerned residents alerted the State Government two weeks ago.

Decay risk puts future of jacaranda trees in the balance

BLOOMING: Councillor Paul Tully with the Goodna jacarandas in full colour.

Only 28 trees planted during the Great Depression in 1932 remain.

CMC Rocks: How to find some country love

Speed dating entrant Maddie McGoldrick of Beaudesert with her friend Chloe Ryan from Greenbank took part in the event last year and it was so popular, it's back in 2018

There could be the first ever CMC Rocks wedding at the 2018 event

How Ipswich home owners can save $5000 a year

Finance experts say that, based on an average 30-year home loan of $371,100, households could save $5412 a year in repayments with a few simple steps.

We show you how to make money from your home

Local Partners

Return to sender

If our lives are simply a reflection of our actions and words, growth and change is possible if we put it in motion

Tough love day care

.

Nothing quite like a headbutt in modern child raising

premium_icon Junior sport in Qld becoming too expensive for parents

Zali, 4, and Digby Tidey, 7, check out Aussie rules, at Yeronga football club in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Claudia Baxter

The cost of junior sport is becoming a growing concern

Don't just dream about it

RELAX: Create an inviting place to retire to at night with a comfortable mattress and quality bedding.

Make your bed a place where dreams are made

Turn over a new leaf

Cordyline leaves background

Turn over a new leaf

Never a good idea to reopen the ex files

DON'T GO THERE: Sudden contact from an ex is a recipe for trouble.

Dear guy I dated 20 years ago: no, I don't want to 'catch up'

Tracking population breakthrough of ‘elusive’ sharks

The CSIRO has established the most comprehensive data on great white shark populations in waters off the Australian coast.

Until now, information about adult white sharks had been elusive