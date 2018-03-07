Spice Girls reunion plans thrown into chaos

HISTORY seems to be repeating itself for the Spice Girls.

Just weeks after the fivesome's first group picture in years suggested they were reuniting, fun-sponge Victoria Beckham has thrown their reunion plans into chaos, The Sun reports.

Mel C has revealed the fashionista has pulled out of their longed-for comeback, putting the whole project into doubt.

Fans had rejoiced when Victoria finally seemed on board after years of resisting a reunion. But just last week their manager Simon Fuller hinted at trouble, saying "four not five" of the girls were on board.

Speaking exclusively at The Prince's Trust Awards yesterday in London, Mel C said: "Victoria has been quite vocal, it's really not something she wants to do at this time. I think it has to be all five, so it's tricky."

And fans will face a double disappointment as Mel confirmed there are "no plans" for them to tour as a foursome.

She said: "It's very early stages, we're not talking about new music or going out on the road together at this time.

"It was just getting together to reignite all the things that we have had together and to work with Simon."

When quizzed on rumours the Spice Girls would be taking to the stage at London Pride, Mel said: "That would be a very fitting place for the Spice Girls to reform but unfortunately I don't think you'll be seeing the Spice Girls on stage this year."

Sporty also laughed off Mel B's claims on a US chat show that the girls would be heading to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

If Victoria really refuses to do it, can’t we just blackmail her with this picture of her Spice Girls audition?

Mel said: "I've met Prince Charles lots of times. I'm going to ask him where my invite is because I haven't got mine yet, obviously Mel B said she has hers.

"I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke.

"There are no plans to go to the wedding at the moment."

Mel will instead be spending the year concentrating on working on her solo career.

She said: "There will be new music but just me. I'm making an album which will be out later this year.

"We're all just dead busy. So if anything were to happen, it wouldn't be now."

In the year where Girl Power has taken centre stage, that will be a huge shame.

Melanie C at the Prince’s Trust Awards in London this week, where she poured cold water on all Spice Girls reunion buzz. Picture: Getty

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.