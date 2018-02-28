Menu
The Spice Girls will be attending the royal wedding in May.
Celebrity

Mel B: Spice Girls will be at royal wedding

by Lindsay Kupfer
28th Feb 2018 5:45 AM

IT'S official: The Spice Girls are reuniting to perform at the upcoming royal wedding.

During an episode of US talk show The Real, Mel B revealed that she and the other members of the famous British girl band were invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have invited the ‘90s girl group. Picture: Ben Birchall/Pool via AP
"I'm going," she said, after Loni Love asked if she knew anyone going.

The co-hosts begin screaming in excitement before confronting the singer with questions about the invite.

"I don't know if I should have said anything," she said, before adding that all five group members - herself, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell - were invited.

Mel described the invitation as "proper," after Jeannie Mai asked if it came in a box. "I'm not saying any more. I've said enough."

Love then asked, "Will the Spice Girls be performing?"

Mel looked down at her cards and said nothing while the women start screaming.

"I'm going to go. I'm going to be fired," Mel said, confirming the performance.

 

The royal wedding will take place on May 19 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

This story originally appeared in NY Post and is republished here with permission.

The Spice Girls. Picture: Rex Features, Splash News
