Meghan’s nervous mini-break with the Queen

GOING on a mini-break with your in-laws would not be the first choice of many new brides, but when Granny is The Queen, one can't exactly say no.

Behind her professional smile, Meghan must have been bricking it when she went on a getaway to Cheshire with Her Majesty on Thursday.

She even had to bunk up on the Royal Train with her, which no one knew was still in service until now - including Prince Edward it seems, who could have taken it to nip up north instead of a $10000 private jet.

Thankfully the new Duchess was back on track style-wise with a cream Givenchy couture dress, belt and bag and Sarah Flint heels, after getting derailed last month at Prince Charles' birthday bash in a dowdy dusky pink Goat dress and much derided tights.

Social media erupted in horror at the dreaded denier, worrying Meghan had lost her mojo now she was married - or that The Firm had forced her into them.

And yet this week, the tights were back and nobody said a word. Probably because no one other than this hosiery correspondent noticed she had them on. And Her Madge, one assumes, Royal Patron of the Tights Appreciation Society.

But alas, the newbie royal still let her non-regal roots show with the rookie error of leaving her hair down, meaning the wind flapped it all over her face. Compare this to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's first official outing, when she wore an LK Bennett suit and jaunty Lock & Co hat which lived up to its name and locked her locks tight.

Poor Meghan also got in a flap about who was meant to get in the car first - with The Queen finally telling her to scoot her bum over. #RightRoyalFail.

Still, they got on well and had a bit of a giggle, so that was nice. And Meghan told one fan that Prince Harry was "the best husband", which he'll be pleased to hear - better than the last one, anyway. Winning.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, concluded a tour of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland by taking a walk on the beach in County Kerry. The Duchess kicked off her shoes and "felt the sand between her toes" it was reported, except, yes, you've guessed it, she had tights on.

Finally, after a family day out at the polo last weekend, where Princess Charlotte shone in her sweet sunnies and poor Prince George got pushed down the hill by his second cousin Savannah Phillips (she'll be off the future king's Christmas list), Catherine must have been "delighted" Prince William spent the evening with Kylie Minogue on Thursday while she was at home making the kids' tea.

Prince William meets Kylie Minogue as Lady Helen Taylor looks on — kind of. Picture: Yui Mok

Kylie, who recently turned 50, took a Step Back In Time at a charity event for The Royal Marsden Trust at Buckingham Palace. Clad in a full-length backless gold shimmering gown the Queen of Pop beamed a megawatt smile at the Prince, whose evening had picked up considerably.

Special mention goes to next in line, Lady Helen Taylor, one of the cancer charity's trustees and distant rellie of William's, for her spectacular body language as she clocked the frock. Still it could have been worse, Hels, she could have worn those gold hotpants. With tights.