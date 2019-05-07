How Meghan did it her way

We don't know exactly what is in Meghan's record collection, but bookmakers would give short odds that the Duchess of Sussex has Frank Sinatra's My Way somewhere in the mix.

The American actress who became the wife of Prince Harry, the much-loved royal who lost his mother so terribly young, has always danced to her own tune.

And the birth of her first child has been no different.

Meghan in a photo from their new Instagram account. Picture: Instagram @sussexroyal

Traditions have been torched, one by one. The Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, where British royal babies had been born for decades was swapped for a home birth or a hospital closer to the couple's new home in Windsor.

The royal family's doctors were shunned, with reports that the Duchess had chosen a female doctor to lead the birth.

The photograph outside the Lindo Wing, in front of the famous red door - well, that's gone too.

Even acknowledging the birth has been done in their own way, via an Instagram post from the couple's official account.

For most families this would be unremarkable - the new young mum has done things differently to her parents and in-laws.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan shared previously unseen images of their trip to Botswana in 2017. Picture: Instagram @sussexroyal

But this is a couple who the whole world wants to know - more than 1.9 billion people watched them walk down the aisle last year.

Meghan wearing a risque outfit while in Australia for the Invictus Games. Picture: Instagram @sussexroyal

And let's not forget, when King Edward tried to marry divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson, it led to his abdication of the throne in 1936.

While Queen Elizabeth may have raised an eyebrow at so much change, it may be just what is needed for the monarchy.