Meghan’s Australian tour at centre of bullying claim

Prince Harry and Meghan's Australian tour will be at the centre of a Buckingham Palace bullying probe into the couple.

There were claims that the Duchess of Sussex lost her temper with staff during the 16-day tour, and at one point, a hot drink was knocked over.

And it was also claimed that Meghan was upset that she was only given a wing of the Australian Governor general's residence to stay in, rather than the whole property.

The claims were at odds with pictures of General Peter Cosgrove, who was Governor-general at the time, smiling with Prince Harry and Meghan in front of the Sydney Opera House.

However, Melissa Touabti quit a month after the end of the Australian tour, which also included a stop in Melbourne.

"The Australia tour is one of the most important in the royal world but there have long been allegations of rows with staff," a source told The Sun.

"If these assistants come forward it will form the centre of the Palace's bullying probe. It was a critical time."

Up to a dozen staffers were expected to take part in the bullying claims probe, which was launched last week.

Meghan has denied bullying, saying that she herself was a victim, and her lawyers have argued the probe, and the story that sparked it, was part of a "smear campaign" ahead of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Queen was not expected to watch the interview, with sources claiming that she wanted to concentrate on more important things, including the health of Prince Philip, who remains in hospital.

"If she has chosen to speak candidly about her time with Kate then the damage that could be done to the monarchy is vast," a source told The Sun.

"She has the power to lay bare just how bad things really were between her, Harry, William and Kate."

The interview will air in the United States on Sunday night, which will be midday Australian time on Monday.

CBS has paid Winfrey's company $11 million for the interview, which has also been sold to 68 countries, including Australia, Canada and surprisingly, Israel.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle talking with Oprah Winfrey in the prerecorded interview. Picture: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

PRINCE WILLIAM HOPES FOR RECONCILIATION

Prince William is hoping that he can reconcile with Prince Harry despite fears that Meghan will address the breakdown of her relationship with Kate in her Oprah interview.

The royal family was concerned that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will detail her falling out with the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as claims of institutional racism.

In the biggest airing of royal dirty laundry since Princess Diana's BBC Panorama interview in 1995, the Queen's courtiers were expecting awkward questions to be raised.

Meanwhile, a Buckingham Palace probe into claims that Meghan bullied staff out of their jobs was expected to focus on her tour with Prince Harry of Australia in 2018.

It was reported that Meghan lost her temper with staff and "a hot drink was thrown".

And there were further claims that Meghan was unhappy at her accommodation, when she was only given a wing of the Governor-general's home instead of the whole property.

Up to 12 staff were expected to make statements to the bullying inquiry, which was launched last week.

The Sunday Times reported claims including that Meghan "went mental" at her former personal assistant Melissa Touabti because she did not order blankets in the correct shade of red for Prince Harry's friends who were attending a shooting party.

Ms Touabti quit working for Prince Harry and Meghan shortly after the Australian tour.

Meghan's lawyers, however, have claimed that she had been subjected to a "smear campaign" ahead of the airing of the Oprah interview.

And her friends have been defending her on social media, with American audiences viewing Meghan as a victim.

A video on Twitter, posted by a woman connected to the couple's charity Archewell and titled "the most attentive husband" that shows Prince Harry brushing back Meghan's hair, has been viewed 36.3 million times.

Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: Harpo Productions

The Oprah interview was threatening to widen the gulf between Prince Harry, 36, and Prince William, 38.

Channel 10 will air the program in Australia on Monday at 7.30pm.

The royal family has attempted to keep up appearances, with the release of its own video on Sunday to mark Commonwealth Day, which could not be celebrated in person because of coronavirus restrictions.

Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: Harpo Productions

The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and the Queen's daughter-in-law Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, will appear in a BBC video celebrating the work of the Commonwealth.

Prince Harry and Meghan's final official royal duty was at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey last year, where the tension between them and Prince William and Kate was palpable.

However, sources claimed that Prince William was seeking a rapprochement.

"There will always be bumps in the road but they're a family and families come through these things," a friend of Prince William and Kate told the UK Telegraph.

