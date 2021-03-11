Meghan should not air family's dirty laundry

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Nearly everyone in the local pub and other pubs around the world asks will children have mum's or dad's (or grandparents') coloured skin, eyes and hair.

Will they be tall or short?

It is a very natural question to ask.

For some to claim that to consider such is racist, is an overeaction.

Asking those natural questions is not a racist act.

Sadly, Meghan Markle appears a badly failed Prima Donna.

Harry, encourage your dear wife to sort out problem, queries, and comments in-house, not publicly.

G J May

Forestdale