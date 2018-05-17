Meghan’s mum arrives in London

An entourage of cars are pictured exiting Heathrow Airport believed to be driving Meghan Markle's mum, Doria Ragland. Picture: Supplied

An entourage of cars are pictured exiting Heathrow Airport believed to be driving Meghan Markle's mum, Doria Ragland. Picture: Supplied

MEGHAN Markle's mum has arrived in London today for an emotional reunion with her daughter after Royal Wedding plans were thrown into chaos just days before the ceremony.

Doria Ragland was given VIP treatment as she landed at Heathrow Airport after an exhausting 11-hour flight from her LA home, immediately whisked away in a convoy to see her daughter - just three days before the wedding of the year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 61-year-old mum's Burberry garment bag - which sparked speculation that she may be wearing the British designer to the wedding of her daughter and Prince Harry - was picked up by a Kensington Palace aide as the yoga instructor was taken to be by her daughter's side, The Sun reported.

Doria's presence will be a comforting one for Meghan, with preparations for the big day sent into chaos after the actress' 73-year-old dad Thomas Markle said he will most likely not be able to walk her down the aisle.

The recluse, who lives in Mexico, had been left embarrassed after it was revealed he had staged photographs with the paparazzi in an attempt to change his public image.

The father-of-the bride reportedly did change his mind - deciding to once again attend the wedding - but has since said that a heart operation will prevent him from coming.

Doria was today met by Meghan's assistant, Amy Pickerill, with the private secretary helping to organise the convoy before it drove away.

The mother-of-the bride will have a lot to discuss with her daughter after Thomas Markle reportedly said that Doria should give their daughter away instead of himself.

Doria herself is said to be furious over Thomas' constant changing - angry that his family has continued to trash the Suits actress in the weeks ahead of the Royal Wedding, to be held at St George's Chapel.

Royal fans John Loughry, second right, and Terry Hutt, center, show off their placards as TV and journalists film and interview them in just outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, which includes a 30 minute carriage route taking the couple round town. AP

A source told The Sun Online: "Thomas and Doria are currently barely speaking to one another. He is trying to make peace after everything that has happened.

"Their relationship had been hanging by a thread for months before the staged photo scandals.

"He had told friends that he wanted to come with the peace gesture for an appeasement before the wedding and his daughter's big day, but his recent actions have crushed that."

Odds are shortening on Prince Charles walking Meghan down the aisle, but Doria is tipped to be the favourite by herself.

Doria is the favourite to walk Meghan down the aisle on her special day. Picture: AP

Meghan could also walk down the aisle herself, with the odds currently at 11/1.

Thomas had been left mortified after it was revealed he had come to a deal with paparazzi to take the staged photos, admitting they were "stupid" and "hammy".

The shots included him looking at Meghan's engagement photos online, as well as of him working out near his home.

But despite Doria's fury over the photos, and Thomas Markle's family, that hasn't stopped estranged relatives not invited to the wedding from arriving in the UK for the big day.

Some of Meghan's family, including her nephew, are expected to be special guests as part of Good Morning Britain's coverage of the wedding.

Royal wedding plastic flags with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on sale at a store in Windsor, Britain. Windsor is preparing for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19. AAP

Tyler Dooley today spoke with media, saying he was excited about Saturday, and that everyone hoped that Thomas would be able to attend.

Thomas had recently been pictured dropping off potted plants at Doria's home in an apparent apology.

Doria, who has been described by her daughter Meghan as a "free-spirited clinical therapist" had already been expecting a smaller role for Saturday, staying with her daughter at Cliveden House - which can cost up to £1,500-a-night - before the wedding.

She was also expected to travel to the chapel with her actress daughter, where they had planned to meet Thomas Markle for the ceremony.

This article was originally seen in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.