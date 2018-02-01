Menu
Meghan’s BFF says she’ll change royal family

Meghan Markle and her BFF Priyanka Chopra, left, with other friends. Picture: Twitter
Meghan Markle and her BFF Priyanka Chopra, left, with other friends. Picture: Twitter
by New York Post

PRIYANKA Chopra could make a cameo at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming April wedding.

"If you see me there, you'll know," Chopra, 35, teased in the newest issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

Meghan Markle and her BFF Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram
Meghan Markle and her BFF Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram

The New York Post reports despite the thrill that Markle is getting hitched, she wasn't too pleased with how Vanity Fair zoned in on her relationship with Harry.

"It's natural for people to be like, 'Oh that's Prince Harry's girlfriend, but she's a lot more as well," she said.

Priyanka Copra in Quantico. Picture: Supplied by Channel Seven
Priyanka Copra in Quantico. Picture: Supplied by Channel Seven

Chopra praised Markle and said she would modernise the royal family.

"I don't think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She's just right for it," Chopra said. "She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened. So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It's a beautiful step in the right direction."

Meghan Markle and her BFF Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram
Meghan Markle and her BFF Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram

Chopra, who was the winner of the Miss World pageant in 200, was named by Forbes as the 8th highest paid TV actress in 2017 earning $US10 million ($12 million) a year.

The magazine also listed her as one of its 100 Most Power Women

 

 

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

 

Priyanka Chopra on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia. Picture: Harper’s Bazaar
Priyanka Chopra on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia. Picture: Harper's Bazaar

