Meghan Markle's ‘Aussie pick for wedding dress’

Meghan Markle has reportedly chosen Ralph & Russo to design her wedding dress. Picture: MEGA

BETTING had closed on who would design Meghan Markle's wedding dress after a flood of money came for British designer Alexander McQueen.

However, the Daily Mail says a royal insider has claimed that the actress has chosen Australian-born designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo of Ralph & Russo for the coveted gig.

Australians Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo of Ralph & Russo. Picture: Supplied

The palace has confirmed that Markle has made her choice and in fact has already had her first fitting. But they have not said who she has picked.

"Meghan has chosen Ralph & Russo," a well-placed royal insider told the Mail.

A model walks the runway in 20016 with the dress Meghan Markle chose. Picture: Getty

"We will be politely declining to comment on this topic," a Ralph & Russo spokesman said.

Markle did wear a Ralph & Russo dress for her official engagement photo and is clearly a fan of their creations.

The fashion house was formed after Tamara Ralph graduated from the Whitehouse Institute of Design in Melbourne and travelled to London in the hopes of starting her own line.

There she met banker Michael Russo in 2003 and they launched Ralph & Russo in 2006 with just an ironing board and a sewing machine.

Kylie Minogue at the Ralph & Russo show in Paris. Picture: Getty

The brand is highly exclusive with the designers deciding to sell only one version of each garment per country.

In 2014, Ralph & Russo was the first British brand to show at Paris Couture Week.

Dresses start at $53,000 and Markle's engagement dress cost a whopping $99,000.

Designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo at their studio in London. Picture: Supplied

The fashion house is based in a seven-storey Mayfair salon overlooking the gardens of Buckingham Palace, so nice and close for Markle.

Stewart Parvin, Roland Mouret, Erdem and Alexander McQueen were among the favourites to design Markle's dress.

Meghan Markle and designer Roland Mouret. Picture: Instagram

In February, the betting for Markle's wedding gown was suspended after the house of McQueen suddenly became the favourite. The odds for the brand designing the royal bridal gown changed from 16/1 to 8/1 overnight.

"We previously had Ralph and Russo as the 2/1 favourites and there's also been a lot of talk of Erdem as a big frontrunner," Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis told Daily Express. "However, we've now suspended this market after seeing some interesting betting on Alexander McQueen this morning who went from 16/1 to 8/1 in a very short space of time."

Kate Middleton in a Sarah Burton design for Alexander McQueen, with bridesmaid sister, Pippa. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton's wedding dress was designed by Sarah Burton, the creative director at Alexander McQueen when she wed Prince William in April 2011.

Meghan Markle wore this $99,000 Ralph & Russo dress for her engagement photos with Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

Beyonce performs on the opening night of her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour 2013 chose to wear a hand beaded white peplum one-piece by designers Ralph & Russo. Picture: AP