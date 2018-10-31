Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wardrobe malfunction or daring display? Meghan Markle pressed the flesh on the final afternoon of the royal tour — with her undies showing.
Wardrobe malfunction or daring display? Meghan Markle pressed the flesh on the final afternoon of the royal tour — with her undies showing.
Celebrity

Meghan shocks with see-through dress

by Bronte Coy and Nick Bond
31st Oct 2018 2:55 PM

IS THIS a wardrobe malfunction, or a deliberate daring display?

Meghan Markle has shown some flesh on the final afternoon of the royal tour - with her undies showing.

Yep, you read that right. The Duchess met with crowds this afternoon in a stunning blue dress - that appeared to be quite see-through on the bottom half.

Perhaps it didn't look quite so revealing in the mirror?

 

Meghan and her see-through dress. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Meghan and her see-through dress. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

Yep, those are royal legs we see through that material. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Yep, those are royal legs we see through that material. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

 

You’d want to make sure you’re wearing your good knickers. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage
You’d want to make sure you’re wearing your good knickers. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

 

She’s certainly going out with a bang on this royal tour. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage
She’s certainly going out with a bang on this royal tour. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Either way, there's no denying the Duchess looks stunning in Givenchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan will finally wrap up their marathon 16-day royal tour today, following a staggering 76 engagements across Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand

After spending the day in Rotorua, they will fly back to London.

Related Items

Show More
dress editors picks meghan markle royal fans see through the royal tour

Top Stories

    MAP: Where you can trick or treat in Ipswich and Springfield

    MAP: Where you can trick or treat in Ipswich and Springfield

    News Halloween events for the whole family

    Food charity's reopening hopes hang on single truck delivery

    premium_icon Food charity's reopening hopes hang on single truck delivery

    Crime The charity, which was ransacked last week, is working to rebuild

    • 31st Oct 2018 3:03 PM
    Princess and steam punk celebrate wedding day on Hallwoeen

    premium_icon Princess and steam punk celebrate wedding day on Hallwoeen

    Community Sarah Lagasse and Sarah Jones were married at Ipswich Courthouse

    Seibold locked in as Bennett’s successor

    premium_icon Seibold locked in as Bennett’s successor

    Rugby League “We have been through a robust process"

    • 31st Oct 2018 3:17 PM

    Local Partners