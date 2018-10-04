Meghan hits home run on royal visit

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) greet well-wishers as they arrive in Chichester, West Sussex, southern England, on October 10, 2018 for an engagement at Edes House. - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint official visit to Sussex on October 3. Their Royal Highnesses paused to greet members of the public gathered on West Stree

PRINCE Harry and wife Meghan have once again wowed crowds in England, embarking on two walkabouts to chat and shake hands with excited members of the public who turned out to greet them.

Meghan looked stunning in a dark green Hugo Boss skirt paired with a blouse in a similar colour from the affordable brand & Other Stories.

She also wore a cream Armani coat and carried a Gabriela Hearst Nina bag.

Prince Harry, in a grey suit with an open-necked shirt and no tie, was seen high-fiving young people in the crowd after they arrived in Chichester in a helicopter.

Their public outings last night come less than two weeks before they are due to arrive in Sydney for their first major international tour, which will take in Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand.

The popular pair spent the day in Sussex, the English county from which they derive their royal titles, visiting community groups, youth charities and opening a new university centre.

It was the first time the pair, known formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had made a joint official visit to the county in southeast England.

The first stop was to Edes House in Chichester, West Sussex, where they inspected a rare hand-written copy of the American Declaration of Independence.

American citizen Meghan joined new husband Prince Harry as they greeted crowds outside in the street, before travelling to Bognor Regis to open the University of Chichester's new technology park.

One tiny Meghan fan was simply too hungry to acknowledge the Duchess when she approached her, who kept munching down on her apple.

There were a number of dogs also among the crowds, with both Harry and Meghan crouching down to pet them and one even licking the Duchess' hand.

From there, the pair travelled to the seaside city of Brighton and Hove in East Sussex, where they met crowds gathered outside the Royal Pavilion, first built by George, Prince of Wales in the 1780s.

An excited group of primary school children outside the Pavillion took turns shaking hands with the royal couple, with one youngster asking the Duchess how old she was.

But the 37-year-old laughed unphased, making the students guess "higher" and "lower".

One reporter at the scene said Meghan later told the kids her favorite subject at school was maths.

And at one point, Meghan even crouched down to get closer to the children as she spoke with them, much to their excitement.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet local school children in Brighton. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Royal walkabouts, a term first coined in 1970 when Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Australia and New Zealand, are an opportunity for members of the royal family to meet members of the public in unscripted encounters, but are relatively rare due to security concerns.

However Prince Harry and Meghan - who often hugs schoolchildren - seem to enjoy them and often make detours to go and meet people who have come to see them.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The royal pair also visited the Survivors' Network, a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse.

They met clients of the network, along with volunteers and staff.

Their final engagement of the day will be a visit to the JOFF Youth Centre in the town of Peacehaven, a community centre assisting young people to improve their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

