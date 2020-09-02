Meghan, Harry’s touching nod to Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pictured attending a preschool in Los Angeles on the 23rd anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at the Preschool Leaning Center in LA to plant Harry's mother's favourite flowers, forget-me-nots, with children at the facility yesterday.

The royals also planted petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash and sweet peas at the learning centre, which is in the same neighbourhood where Meghan, 39, went to high school.

The Assistance League of Los Angeles, a non-profit organisation in California that supports youth, uploaded pictures of Meghan and Harry on its Instagram page, where the pair are seen wearing face masks and getting their hands dirty.

"Meghan had dirt all over her hands and on her jeans by the end and Harry was covered in water after an impromptu water fight with some of the kids. They were all having a ball," a source told the New York Post.

"The kids love story time with Harry and Meghan. They were all raising their hands and participating."

The children reportedly had a great time with the royal couple.

Meghan and Harry recently moved to their new home in Santa Barbara with one-year-old son, Archie, after stepping back from royal life in March.

Harry, 35, has frequently honoured his mother's memory through her favourite flower.

Days after Meghan and Harry's son Archie was born, the pair shared a photo of his feet in front of the bloom.

Harry's charity African charity Sentebale is named after the flower, while Meghan also included forget-me-nots in her bouquet on her wedding day in May 2018.

Since moving to the US, Meghan and Harry have regularly donated their time to charity.

Just last week the couple volunteered with Baby2Baby to hand out back-to-school supplies to families in south LA.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry volunteering at a school charity drive in Los Angeles last week. Picture: Instagram

They have also appeared on video calls to discuss various issues over the last two months.

The duchess sat down to talk about race and women's rights with non-profit, nonpartisan news organisations, The 19th, in mid-August.

"From my standpoint, it's not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really - it's something I look forward to being a part of," Meghan said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Zoom call with young leaders. Picture: Queen's Commonwealth Trust

"And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven't been able to of late."

Meghan and Harry also joined a Queen's Commonwealth Trust Zoom call in July to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement.

