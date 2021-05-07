Meghan, Harry share rare Archie pic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a rare new photo of Archie to mark his second birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted the picture on their charitable website, Archewell Foundation, which showed the brother-to-be holding a string of balloons.

Archie, fitted in jeans and a jumper, is standing with his back to the camera as he faces the sprawling backyard of the family's $20 million Montecito mansion.

RELATED: Royal family's birthday tributes to Archie dubbed 'awkward'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to son, Archie, on his second birthday. Picture: Instagram

Alongside the photo, Meghan and Harry published a statement encouraging donations to benefit Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which provides COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor (sic) of Archie's birthday," Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, wrote.

"Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service - all through the goodness of your hearts.

"You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

Archie is set to be a big brother in coming months with the impending arrival of Meghan and Harry's second child, a girl.

RELATED: Meghan's former aide says she was protected 'extensively'

It comes as the royal family's birthday tributes to Archie were dubbed awkward.

The Queen's official Royal Family Twitter and Instagram account shared an old photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Archie as a newborn, adding a balloon emoji and a short message: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈



📸 Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021

Kate and William also shared an old photo of Archie and the family at his christening, along with an almost identical brief message: "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today."

Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂



📷 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/7XMXIKs1Qv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2021

Prince Charles and Camilla cut Meghan out of the photo completely, sharing a black-and-white photo of the Prince of Wales with Harry and his baby son, and writing: "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today (cake emoji)."

Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂



📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021

Observers had another for idea for something they could cut with a knife - the tension.

"Well this is awkward," one Twitter user wrote on the royal family post.

"This is awkward. No photos with H's family to use," another commenter posted.

"How sad that this is the only photo that the royal family can share," another added.

Originally published as Meghan, Harry share rare Archie pic