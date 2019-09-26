Meetings show candidates all striving to do 'a good job'

INTERIM administrator Greg Chemello has met with four council candidates to explain the legal and operational arrangements for elected representatives.

Mr Chemello said common themes emerged among the hopefuls: All wanted to do "a good job”, and needed to understand the administrative and practical issues of being a councillor such as induction, office space, and issues facing Ipswich.

Concerns ranged from waste, dumps and recycling, growth, the CBD redevelopment, population growth, managing the environment and community grants and how the council interacts with the community.

"It's an opportunity to share with each of them the journey the council has gone on since the elected reps went over a year ago,” Mr Chemello said.

"Not so much to correct misconceptions but to put them all on a similar level of understanding about where the council is at and where it's going and why.

"They have good to great levels of understanding (of the above issues) and they're just clarifying bits and pieces. The community ought to be happy with the level of understanding (of the councillors) at this stage is so strong.”

Division 4 candidate Kate Kunzelmann was the first to meet with Mr Chemello in late August.

"We talked about the board of directors model which I'm particularly interested in - governance is my particularly interest,” Ms Kunzelman said.

Mayoral candidate Dave Martin met with Mr Chemello shortly after, discussing the business case for the Ipswich to Springfield railway line, potential Olympic Games investment, the derelict Ipswich Transit Centre and other underused assets.

Division 2 candidate James Pinnell met with Mr Chemello this week.

Mr Pinnell said it was a key experience for all council hopefuls.

"For anyone who's looking to run for a position, it's interesting, because we don't have sitting councillors; generally a sitting councillor is where you might go to discuss (the role),” he said.

Mayoral candidate Teresa Harding also met with Mr Chemello. Minutes of the candidates' Declared Candidate Meetings are available on the council website.