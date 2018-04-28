Menu
Environment

Meeting to stop Cleanaway and BMI dumps held today

28th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A COMMUNITY meeting to update residents about the ongoing developments in the waste industry will be held today.

Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments secretary Geoff Yarham said the meeting would focus on Cleanaway and the BMI super dump proposal.

It will be held at the Riverview Community Centre on Old Ipswich Rd at 3.30pm today.

The meeting, organised by the group, comes after a similar Collingwood Park meeting about six weeks ago attracted dozens of residents.

