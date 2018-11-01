Meeting the neighbours can be fun

MEET THE NEIGHBOURS: Kim Robinson (right) with her friend Leanne Henderson at the July Meet your Neighbours welcome event.

KIM Robinson is excited for this weekend's Meet Your Neighbours Welcome Event.

"I've encouraged heaps of people to come, I've asked everyone in my street,” Ms Robinson said.

At the last event in July Ms Robinson "had a blast” catching up with new neighbours and meeting her local member Charis Mullen.

"I loved her. Now everyone in the neighbourhood knows me.”

She hopes even more people will be at the next free event on Saturday.

The first home owner moved to Springfield Rise a little over a month ago from Brisbane City for the "relaxed community lifestyle”.

"I just had enough of (city life) they are replacing homes with six to eight town houses on the one block.

"I wanted to become more involved with my community.”

She said getting to know the neighbours has been good.

"I'm a girl on my own. I'm an ex-pastry chef and chef and dog trainer,” she said.

"I can't mow a lawn, but I can bake a cake (in return for help).”

Ms Robinson said she was enjoying living in Springfield.

"Everyone is into helping each other. Everyone talks to each other and lends a helping hand.”

"I like the way the streets are set up so they're not too crowded.

"And all the activities going on.

"The community is geared towards getting out of the house and doing things.

"It's really pretty, there's so many beautiful parks.”

A Lendlease spokesperson said the Meet Your Neighbours Welcome event was a great opportunity to make local connections, learn a bit more about the community as well as being a free, fun family afternoon out.

"At the Meet Your Neighbours Welcome Event In July we welcomed our newest residents to the neighbourhood with an afternoon of good company and food from Jason and the team at Lotus Cafe,” the spokesperson said.

Guests also received their welcome gift and went in the draw for a lucky door prize.

The next Meet Your Neighbours Event will be held on Saturday at Cottonwood Cafe next to the Display Village on Russell Luhrs Way in Spring Mountain from from 3pm-5pm.

See the Meet Your Neighbours! Resident Welcome event page on Facebook to register.