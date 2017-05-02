Meeting at Redbank hall after committee replaced

A MEETING will be held tonight at the Redbank School of Arts Hall following intervention in the hall's management by the State Government.

The community hall, which has been standing for more than a century on Brisbane Rd, became the subject of controversy late last year when it was revealed financial records - required by law - had not been lodged for at least 10 years.

The Office of Fair Trading stepped in a new committee was elected at an extraordinary meeting mid-December.

Interim president Declan McCallion said since taking over numerous issues had come to light.

He said the major issues uncovered involved asbestos management, insurance, financial records and a lack of modern book keeping.

Those issues will be discussed at the meeting.

While members have been invited, Mr McCallion said any interested residents were welcome to join.

Details: Redbank School of Arts Hall, Brisbane Rd at 7pm, May 2, 2017.