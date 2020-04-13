Meet your new councillors: ICC election results declared
THE Ipswich City Council election results have finally been declared for the region's four divisions by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.
With more than 70 per cent of the vote counted in each division, Jacob Madsen and former councillor Sheila Ireland have been elected to represent Division 1.
Paul Tully will also return in Division 2 alongside his running partner Nicole Jonic.
Marnie Doyle and Andrew Fechner have been elected in Division 3, while Kate Kunzelmann and Russell Milligan will represent Division 4.
Teresa Harding has already claimed victory, but the ECQ is yet to declare the results for Ipswich Mayor.
More to come.