Meet your new councillors: ICC election results declared

THE Ipswich City Council election results have finally been declared for the region's four divisions by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

With more than 70 per cent of the vote counted in each division, Jacob Madsen and former councillor Sheila Ireland have been elected to represent Division 1.

Jacob Madsen will represent Division 1 alongside Sheila Ireland. Rob Williams

Paul Tully will also return in Division 2 alongside his running partner Nicole Jonic.

Running mates Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic take Division 2 council spots. Cordell Richardson

Marnie Doyle and Andrew Fechner have been elected in Division 3, while Kate Kunzelmann and Russell Milligan will represent Division 4.

Teresa Harding has already claimed victory, but the ECQ is yet to declare the results for Ipswich Mayor.

The ECQ is yet to officially declare Teresa Harding as the winner of the mayoral seat. Rob Williams

More to come.