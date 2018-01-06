Meet the women changing lives one suit at a time

THE clothes female Ipswich lawyers wear for work every day will help change other women's lives.

Stephanie Francis and her colleagues at Maurice Blackburn are collecting their pre-loved businesswear to donate to Dress for Success, an organisation dedicated to helping disadvantaged women join the workforce - one outfit at a time.

The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

"The Maurice Blackburn Ipswich office is supporting the Dress for Success initiative which is focused on raising support and awareness for disadvantaged women in the Ipswich community," Ms Francis said.

"There are 8500 Queensland women who are homeless and 590 of those are sleeping rough.

"As part of our firm's ongoing commitment to social justice, we are collecting professional workwear to help empower women to prepare for important events like job interviews and work experience.

"A lot of studies have shown the first few seconds of meeting someone are so important, as it creates an impression. Even though it's quite superficial, being able to collect clothes for these women, so they can go into an interview and feel empowered and respected, is really important."

Ms Francis said the community could donate their pre-loved businesswear to the cause via the Maurice Blackburn office at 102 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

"From my perspective, as a professional, I have a lot of professional clothes I am very happy to donate as well.

"he whole office has come together and donated various suits, work pants, shirts, blouses.

"It is all the things necessary to go and and feel confident in a job interview."