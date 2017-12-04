Meet the woman taking on Ipswich mosquitoes single-handedly

Ipswich City Council Vector Management Officer Angelia Douglass at Queens Park ahead of the mosquito season.

Ipswich City Council Vector Management Officer Angelia Douglass at Queens Park ahead of the mosquito season. Hayden Johnson

AS THE rain falls and the weather warms each summer, the council's Vector Management Officer, Angelia Douglass, prepares for battle.

In the highly-marked pest management van, Ms Douglass scours the region looking for mosquito breeding colonies.

As the only officer of her type at the council, the job is an important one.

About this time each year, mating mozzies become a prominent problem for the public's health.

Mosquito species can transmit debilitating diseases such as Ross River virus, Barmah Forest virus and Dengue Fever.

West Moreton Public Health Unit environmental health manager Bruce Morton said there was no outbreak of mosquito-borne viruses in the West Moreton region.

"The trends so far do not indicate any significant rise in the number of Ross River cases, however we urge the community to remain vigilant," he said.

There have been 12 reported cases of dengue in the West Moreton region this year, consistent with the previous year, and nine cases of malaria, which is up slightly from 2016.

There have also been six cases of Barmah Forest virus.

"The trend for Ross River virus detections show a slight increase this year which highlights a need for everyone in the community to play their part to reduce the spread of mosquito-borne diseases by removing mosquito breeding sites and protecting themselves from mozzie bites," Mr Morton said.

Residents could check their properties for any containers which could hold water, the preferred breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Empty items such as buckets, tubs, wheelbarrows and tyres should be emptied or removed.

Councillor Sheila Ireland said the council was monitoring breeding sites for mosquito population abundance, including trapping and identification of mosquito species.

People bitten by mosquitoes, who later experienced a fever accompanied by a rash, headaches, muscle aches, nausea, painful joints or fatigue, should see a doctor.

For further information contact Ipswich City Council on 3810 6666.

Mosquito fast facts

There are about 350 mozzie species in Australia

Only a small number of those attack humans and few transmit disease

Females can lay between 50 and 200 eggs every 48 to 96 hours

Males live for one week, feeding on nectar, while females live for about one month