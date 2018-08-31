Meet the woman appointed as Ipswich's new law enforcer

THE BAR: New Ipswich magistrate Tracy Mossop will start in the region from Monday.

IPSWICH will have a new law enforcer in town from Monday.

Tracy Mossop, an experienced Brisbane barrister, has been announced as a new magistrate for the city.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said this week two new magistrates would be provided for regional Queensland.

Ms Mossop will be posted to the Ipswich region for one year before transferring to Dalby.

Ms D'Ath said Townsville solicitor Terence Browne would spend a year at Cairns Magistrates Court.

"These appointments represent the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to delivering justice for Queenslanders, no matter where they live," Mrs D'Ath said.

"These are well-deserved appointments for well-respected lawyers and reflect the high calibre of legal professionals across Queensland."

Ipswich's new magistrate, Ms Mossop, has spent the past 27 years working in social and criminal justice areas after graduating with a Bachelor of Law from Queensland University of Technology in 1990.

Before being called to the bar in 2004, Ms Mossop worked at Legal Aid Queensland, where she received the Award of Excellence for Outstanding Achievement, and also spent time working for private firms in Brisbane and Logan.

Mrs D'Ath said Ms Mossop shown her commitment to the community through her work as a Community Legal Service volunteer, Criminal Law Defence speaker for Protect All Children Today and volunteer Moot Magistrate for Bond University.

She said Ms Mossop possessed the "legal skills, experience and temperament to serve as judicial officers".

"Ms Mossop and Mr Browne have shown significant dedication to the legal profession, their communities and the lawyers of tomorrow through their work mentoring and educating others," she said.

Ms Mossop said she was excited to work in Ipswich, having already spent time in the region.

"I congratulate Ms Mossop and Mr Browne on their appointments and wish them all the best," Mrs D'Ath said.

Ms Mossop will start her new position on Monday.