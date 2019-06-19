Meet the Scenic Rim's top Youth Leaders

MORE than 30 high school students from across the Scenic Rim who strive to make a positive difference in their communities have been inducted into the council's 2019 Youth Leadership Program.

The students from Boonah, Beaudesert and Tamborine Mountain State High Schools, as well as Tamborine Mountain College were presented with their leadership badges at a special ceremony in Beaudesert.

Deputy mayor Duncan McInnes said the leadership program provided an excellent forum for an exchange of views between council and the young people who represent the future of their community.

"Each year the students who take part in this program undergo amazing personal growth," he said.

"They will all gain new friendships, confidence and maturity and I am sure they will play key leadership roles in their schools and communities in the coming years."

Participants in the Youth Leadership Program are under the tutelage of Former Olympian, and now success coach, Selina Scoble, to improve self-awareness, deliver effective presentations, make informed leadership decisions, and actively contribute within a group working environment.

Ms Scoble will mentor the students over six full days, presenting an interactive program culminating in the Youth Symposium in which the students will each have the opportunity to deliver their own presentation.

"I encourage the students to make the most of this valuable one-on-one coaching opportunity," Mr McInnes said.