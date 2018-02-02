New services for pregnant women at Ipswich Hospital

MEET the faces of Ipswich Hospital's latest addition to maternity care services.

Clinical midwives Aynsley Hunter, Ruth Hendrick and Kylie Papa are part of a dedicated team, on hand to discuss pregnancy concerns and deliver antenatal care for expecting mums.

The new service, which was operating out of Ipswich Hospital's Birthing Suite, opened in the Maternity Unit last month.

West Moreton Health's Maternity Manager Shannon Tully said the move offers expecting mums a chance to build closer partnerships with dedicated nursing staff.

"The purpose-built space has two beds and two assessment chairs where mums can go to discuss their pregnancy concerns," Ms Tully said.

"More importantly, the assessment unit is run by three dedicated clinical midwives who have experience not just in antenatal care but also birthing and postnatal care," Ms Tully said.

"Aynsley, Ruth and Kylie are each very experienced clinical midwifes and the women of West Moreton will be in safe hands with them.

"There will be some women who come to the hospital multiple times during their pregnancy and having a dedicated team means expecting mums will get to know the trio during the course of their care."

The service also has a doctor who is available to support medical complications of pregnancy.

Ms Tully said the 24/7 service focused on providing antenatal care for women at 20 weeks' pregnant or more.

Antenatal health issues may include blood pressure monitoring, decreased foetal movement, early labour, pregnancy induced hypertension, ruptured membrane or antepartum haemorrhage.

"Pregnancy is unique for every woman and a very special and important time," Ms Tully said.

"Some women may have complications or require more monitoring and others will need further advice and reassurance as their pregnancy progresses.

"When women in the West Moreton region need support, it is important that they know they are not alone during their pregnancy and could not be in safer hands here.

"The Maternity Day Assessment Unit ensures women can turn to an expert team and familiar faces for that care."

Ms Tully said the move would now allow Birthing Suite staff to focus their attention on labouring and birthing women.

The Maternity Day Assessment Unit at Ipswich Hospital is open for drop in or by appointment 7am - 10pm Monday to Friday and 9.30am - 6pm on weekends, or women can attend the Birthing Suite after hours. Phone 3810 1111.