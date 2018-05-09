Meet the newest Brisbane Bronco

Jake Notley is playing for the Broncos in the NRL Touch Premiership.

Jake Notley is playing for the Broncos in the NRL Touch Premiership. Rob Williams

JAKE Notley is no stranger to a Brisbane Broncos jersey.

The 21-year-old Ipswich touch football talent has worn the maroon, white and gold for four years as part of the club's Elite 8 side.

The Queensland Schoolboys representative and Touch State of Origin winner has plenty of representative accolades already, but it is his latest achievement - being named to play for the Broncos in the inaugural NRL Touch Premiership - which he rates as his "biggest step".

"I started playing when I was probably seven or eight," Notley said.

"My entire family plays touch - my parents both played at a higher level and were very influential in my upbringing.

"I stuck with it because I enjoyed it. Because I was good at it, and I met a lot of good people.

"I think this now is probably my biggest step. Especially with State of Origin coming up again, it's a good place to showcase my abilities in front of selectors.

"I'm not too phased about playing in front of a crowd. My aim is just to continue making (representative) teams and improving."

Notley hopes the exposure touch football receives through the national competition can help the sport transition from social to spectator sport.

"This was really the next step forward we needed as a sport," he said.

"I think it will enlighten people as to what the sport is about, what it involves and has to offer especially as a spectator sport.

"I think it will be really good for people involved to see the elite side of touch that's also available. The more people understand the game, the more exciting it becomes.

"Hopefully more kids will stay with touch because the connection is stronger with the NRL. This is the biggest thing to happen to touch in a number of years."

Notley is a specialist at the link position, and is known for his pace and elusiveness.

"I suppose I read the play well, and defensively I've always been strong," he said.

"At that level everyone is really good at everything. It's just the little things that make someone stand out a bit more."

The Broncos' first match of the season comes on June 30 against the Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium.

They travel to CBus Super Stadium on July 15 to take on the Titans.

Win both of those, and a return to the Gold Coast venue for the grand final on July 29 is on the cards.