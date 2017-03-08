Meet the new owners at popular Ipswich cafe

A WELL-known Ipswich café has new owners with a talent for roasting unique coffee beans.

Smith Café on the corner of Ellenborough and Roderick Sts is no more; it has been re-named as Ellen and Rod, after the intersection.

The new owners are a married couple, Jolie Beckett and Pete Tate, looking to make their mark in Ipswich.

This is the first business they've ever owned and for Pete, an Ipswich born and bred man, coming back to his home city was the logical choice.

"I used to live over on Mortimer St," Pete said.

"It's great to be back. I love the slower pace, less people and that everyone is in this big love fest for Ipswich."

While Pete has the local knowledge, Jolie is the brains behind the coffee operation. She runs a precise show including weighing each shot of coffee.

Jolie has been roasting coffee for about four years and she's planning on creating a brand new blend, exclusive to the café.

The pair looked at Ipswich for while knowing there was opportunity in the city, Jolie said.

"I didn't want to be just another Brisbane café," Jolie said.

"There's some really cool stuff happening in Ipswich and there's still a chance to stand out.

"The rents in Brisbane are so high, so it's that much harder to be a success.

"I'm also interested in real estate and there are definitely some bargains here. We just bought a house. I'm originally from Laidley so I was happier to be moving west anyway."

Jolie and Pete took over the café at Christmas but are still working on the final touches for the complete transformation.

"We're going to put in a high counter in front of the window so people can sit and look out, then it's just getting the new sign up."