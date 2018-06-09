Meet the new managers at popular wedding venue

NEW START: Michael Rowan and David Ritchie will now be managing Woodlands of Marburg.

NEW START: Michael Rowan and David Ritchie will now be managing Woodlands of Marburg. Cordell Richardson

MEET David and Michael.

They're the new team taking over the management at Woodlands of Marburg, one of Ipswich's most sought-after wedding venues.

David Ritchie is the former general manager at Ivory's Rock while Michael Rowan, who also worked at Ivory's Rock, has a diverse background in carpentry, media, video production and even spent time making music in Byron Bay before moving to Ipswich.

The pair has signed an agreement to take over operations after the venue's shock closure was announced earlier this year.

Mr Ritchie is the business brain and Mr Rowan brings the creative flare.

The takeover means weddings are back on with bookings open. The first events are expected to start mid-July.

"There's just so much potential here," Mr Rowan said.

"We're hoping to uncover some elements of the property that might have been overlooked in the past while expanding the venue's appeal."

Mr Ritchie and Mr Rowan have already begun planning to host big events that would attract more people to Ipswich, an initiative that's supported by the property's owner Cooper Property Group CEO Graeme Harding.

"There's a lot of opportunities at Woodlands that haven't been taken advantage of in the past," Mr Harding said.

"And because it's a large venue, with lots of different sites within the property, there are lots of diverse opportunities."

Contact the new operators at enquiries@ipswichentertainment.com.au.