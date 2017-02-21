Meet the new leader at Mater Springfield

A HEALTH professional with more than two decades of experience has taken the reins as the new director at the Mater Private Hospital Springfield.

After a rigorous application and interview process, Justin Greenwell's credentials helped him to secure the top position, replacing the hospital's first director Fritha Mackay, who moved on to a new position with another company.

Mr Greenwell has extensive experience in senior leadership positions, with the most recent appointment as general manager of Healthscope's Knox Private Hospital, the group's largest private hospital in the eastern and south-eastern corridor of Melbourne.

He also sat on the board of directors at Adventist HealthCare in Sydney and has previously held positions as director of clinical services and midwifery at Victoria's Epworth Healthcare and assistant director of clinical services at Greenslopes Private Hospital.

But it is his next role overseeing patient health care in Springfield that has him very excited.

Having moved up from Melbourne with his family, Mr Greenwell said he already had some big plans to ensure the hospital moved forward.

"I want to build the team and their capabilities. My objective is to start growing the team, because the team has grown since its original numbers, and it will only continue to do so," he said.

"Growing the managers is an important part of what I see happening in the next six to 12 months because they are growing their teams and they need support as well to grow as managers and as leaders.

"I also want to be really focused on the patient and the outcomes they get with the patient care we provide.

"The number one thing we do here is to provide great patient experience and caring for them and their families in the way we would expect if it was us."

The hospital has helped thousands of people since opening in October 2015.

Many days, the wards are almost full with people who require surgery.

While the hospital continues to grow in numbers of patients and staff, Mater representatives are still keeping tight-lipped about expanding the hospital.

Mr Greenwell said when the expansion did eventuate, it would be another asset for the Greater Springfield region.

"We are caring for a lot of patients and we are growing every month, which is great. We're just having that influence that we had hoped to and people who need care in the area are coming here," he said.

"The community need is there and we need to keep moving forward.

"You just have to look around Springfield to see that so much is going on, and being part of Springfield, we need to keep growing not only the team, but the physical building and the capability of that we do here.

"We are going to be doing some great things out here, but you have to start somewhere."

No matter what happens in the coming months or year, the community can know they are in great hands with a passionate director who has the community's needs at heart.

"My mother was a midwife so I was exposed to hospital settings when I was a child. My sister was a nurse as well," he said.

"I felt when it was time for me to choose a profession, I wanted a profession where I could help others and this was one that could directly do that.

"There are so many careers where you can help others, but I felt nursing was the best fit for me for the hands-on work and the impact you can have on others. I am just really passionate about providing great patient care and the impact it has on people's lives."