Meet the new editor of the Queensland Times

THE end of June marked the end of an era for our beloved Queensland Times, but also the beginning of something new.

Not only did we say goodbye to print after 161 great years, but we also farewelled our editor of the past three years, Shannon Newley.

Shannon devoted herself wholeheartedly to the QT during her time, but a new partner and a new job down on the Gold Coast beckoned, so somebody had to take over the reins.

On that note it is time to officially announce myself as the new leader of this Ipswich news team.

Becoming editor of the QT has been a proud moment for me, having read the paper from the time I was old enough to pick it up off the front lawn and pick that annoying plastic wrapping off.

The Korner name has a long and proud history in this region, dating back to Roadvale in the 1860s, and it is one I hope to continue.

I live 10km as the crow flies from the centre of Ipswich now with my wife, two girls and two dogs.

Home is where the heart is and for that reason I’ve never strayed too far from this place.

My journalism career began at the Stanthorpe Border Post in 2005, and after learning the ropes there I took the first opportunity to come back to Ipswich.

Since starting at the QT in 2007 I have come to learn about my home town in a lot more detail.

Starting out on the country rounds, I moved onto the courts and then crime and emergency services, before taking on editorship of the Ipswich Advertiser for several years.

I had been deputy editor of the QT since 2016.

Despite the enormous growth we are all seeing around our southern and eastern outskirts, that famous Ipswich spirit lives on in the people I meet every day.

Through our dedication to Ipswich news, it is our aim to continue to foster that local pride in our city, even as it grows at an unprecedented rate.

Speaking of change, from speaking to our most loyal readers over the past fortnight, I know this change into the digital world is one that hasn’t come naturally to all.

At the same time, I know that keeping up with the local news is as important to you as ever, which is why our team is trying its best to cover the stories that count as they happen.

You might have noticed we have launched a digital flipbook edition today, featuring eight pages of our biggest news and sports stories of the day, in addition to world and national news, and some of your old favourites of the print era, including puzzles, shares, star signs and the racing and TV Guide.

No, it is not the same as the old QT print edition, but it may prove a better way to navigate the news for those who had become fond of our old flipbook edition online.

Please feel free to drop me a line at andrew.korner@qt.com.au with any feedback.