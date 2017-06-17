Meet the man with the Cup's toughest job

22°
Helen Spelitis
| 17th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
AT THE READY: Ipswich Turf Club staff Chris Wallace and Sean Tou hard at work before today's Ipswich Cup.
AT THE READY: Ipswich Turf Club staff Chris Wallace and Sean Tou hard at work before today's Ipswich Cup.

HE'S a jack of all trades and one of the most valuable workers at the Ipswich Turf Club.

Sean Tou has one of the toughest jobs, prepping the track.

It's a labour of love and one he takes seriously.

About six weeks before the Ipswich Cup Day he begins a strict preparatory regime.

This involves ensuring the right amount of fertilisers are spread on the surface to figuring out where the rail shift needs to be.

It's also his responsibility to protect the track's inside turf leading up to the Cup.

Ipswich Turf Club staff member Sean Tou hard at work before this weekends Ipswich Cup.
Ipswich Turf Club staff member Sean Tou hard at work before this weekends Ipswich Cup.

On the day, he's the starter and for the first few races the Ipswich born and bredfather of twofeels the pressure.

"It's a lot of work leading up to it,” Mr Tou said.

"I feel under pressure with the racing side of things but as the day progresses you settle into a bit of a groove and everything becomes a little easier.”

For 13 years, Mr Tou has faced that pressure to ensure the track is ready for the big day.

While he admits he's always stressed there will be a problem, the team "always seems to get on top of it all in time”.

"The track is looking good this year,” Mr Tou said.

"It's a little bit affected by the rain but we're hoping it will finish up a soft seven.”

Despite the stress, Mr Tou said he savours his work.

"I love being out in the open instead of in an office,” he said.

"And there really is a great bunch of people here we work with.”

Ipswich Queensland Times
