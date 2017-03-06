Meet the Ipswich doctors visiting patients in their homes

GOOD evening doctor. Please come in.

That is what Ipswich residents in their thousands are now saying to the doctors visiting people in their homes for the Hello Home Service after hours.

Dr Hamid Taghipour and Dr Yousef Khammar are on the road with other doctors on standby, with managing director Dr Niraj Shekhawatia overseeing the operation from their Ipswich base at Springfield Lakes.

"I've been working in the home visit service for quite a few years now and what I realised was that in Ipswich the service was not being properly delivered," Dr Shekhawatia said.

"Previously the companies doing this service in the Ipswich area were coming from Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast, so anybody who needs a doctor here had to wait for hours and hours.

"They cover part of Ipswich, but we cover all of the Ipswich suburbs.

"We have designed this to be an Ipswich after hours service so the waiting times are a lot less.

"We take the calls at our call centre seven days a week and 365 days a year."

Dr Shekhawatia started the service on October 1 last year but due to demand is set to go on a recruitment drive.

"Now we are ready to go to stage two," he said.

"Because of the phenomenal response from the Ipswich public we are in the process of hiring more doctors.

"If you jump on our Facebook page it has close to 1000 likes and the comments are just fantastic.

"Everybody is liking the fact that we are quick and the quality of the service we are giving.

"We didn't expect this response in such a short space of time."

Dr Khammar is a GP at Yamanto and Dr Taghipour has a practice at Redbank Plains.

"What we are trying to achieve is that people should not be waiting six to eight hours otherwise it defeats the purpose," Dr Shekhawatia said.

"We try to see patients within two or three hours.

"This service is meant for patients who are not sick enough to go to emergency at Ipswich Hospital but who cannot wait to see their GP in the morning.

"What we aim to do is to take the load off the emergency department in Ipswich. Emergencies are for emergencies."

On Monday to Friday calls are taken from 4pm and the doctors are on the road from 6pm until 8am. On Saturday the call centre is open from 10am and doctors had the road from noon until 8am on the Monday morning.

On Sundays and public holidays the call centre is open 24 hours.

The service covers of Ipswich and Centenary suburbs.

*To access the Hello Home Doctor service call 134 100.